Govt trying to save the guilty, says Eshwarappa on Shivamogga stone pelting

A day after violence broke out during Eid Milad procession in Shivamogga, former deputy chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Eshwarappa on Monday, accused the Congress government of protecting people involved in the incident, and said the Hindus can respond to “swords with swords.” KS Eshwarappa (PTI)

Speaking at a press conference at the district BJP office on Monday, Eshwarappa, alleged that it was an organised violence in Shivamogga. “hey carry talwars [sword] during the procession. Is it a threat to someone? Big swords have been hung up in Shivamogga. It was put up in Kolar as well, but was removed after a warning from the MP.”

“Even after that, how they let them display swords? The police are afraid of the government. Hindus can also respond to sword with sword. This is a warning to the chief minister, home minister and the Muslims,” the BJP leader said.

Eshwarappa also slammed home minister G Parameshwara, for calling it a “small incident” and demanded his resignation.

“A small incident has taken place and the respective officers have taken action. 8 people from both the communities have been detained. The police have averted large-scale violence. We will not reveal the names of the accused,” Parameshwara had said.

Tension prevailed in Ragigudda near Shantinagar area of Shivamogga city in Karnataka on Sunday after stone pelting took place during Eid Milad procession. Stones were pelted at six houses, in which six people were injured. The two policemen, who were also injured in the incident, were discharged on Monday, officials familiar with the matter said.

Earlier on Sunday, there were protests by Muslim residents in Ragigudda area over a cut-out of Tipu Sultan displayed by the community to mark the Eid Milad procession scheduled for the day. The police had covered a portion of the cutout, which had upset the community. The superintendent of police (SP) and other senior officers reached the spot and resolved the situation by holding talks with the people.

However, later in the evening, violence broke out in the same locality, allegedly due to rumours that stone pelting took place during the Eid Milad procession. Later, an angry mob pelted stones at a few houses and vehicles.

“Based on the video and information, some people have already been arrested in connection with the incident. Section 144 has been imposed in the area as a precautionary measure. A case has been registered. The situation is now under control, apart from Shanti Nagar and Ragigudda. Strict action will be taken against the culprits,” Shivamogga SP GK Mithun Kumar said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday told the media that more than 40 miscreants have been arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incident, adding that the situation is now peaceful and the police officials are taking all measures to maintain order. Creating disturbance and indulging in stone pelting during religious events of a community is against the law, and the government won’t tolerate such incidents and will suppress them, he added.

“An Eid Milad procession was underway when some miscreants pelted stones. They also threw stones at the police. So far 40 people have been arrested. Our government will not tolerate such activities. The situation is under control now,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

Shivamogga BJP MLA S N Channabasappa visited houses in the Ragidugga area that were damaged due to the stone pelting. Alleging the role of outsiders in the incident, he said, “Shivamogga has become a haven for those who want to spread terror.”

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, alleged that the anti-social forces, which indulge in violence, are being encouraged during the tenure of the Congress government in the state. “We have witnessed many such incidents in the state after Congress came to power.”

“The origin of the problem lies in the opening of clubs, and bars in every place, taluks, districts. Illegal business is thriving, real estate mafia has surfaced and illegal layouts have come up. The strength of these activities will flow from there. This has to be managed efficiently but the government has failed,” Bommai stated.

He further stated that the government has failed to maintain law and order. “Everyone knows that Shivamogga is a tense city. The city has witnessed violence for various reasons and it has witnessed violence of similar nature. The preventive measures should have been taken and leaders of all faiths should have been taken into confidence,” he said.

State BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged that communal forces were behind the violence. “Shivamogga is a sensitive district. The government should be alert on terror activities and take stringent action. The state government has failed totally in maintaining law and order in the state. The government should ensure that incidents like the violence in Shivamogga should not recur through its thorough investigation. All those involved in the violence should be arrested,” he added.

