H D Kumaraswamy expresses inability to attend Invest Karnataka 2025 due to Parliament session

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday expressed his inability to attend Invest Karnataka 2025, the state’s flagship Global Investors Meet (GIM), citing the ongoing Parliament session. Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy. (ANI)

Also Read - Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Invest Karnataka-2025 meet

He extended his best wishes to all participants and stakeholders attending the summit, calling Karnataka a hub of innovation and enterprise.

"Due to the ongoing Parliament session, I regret my inability to attend the Karnataka Investors Summit in Bengaluru. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi avaru, our government remains committed to accelerating investments that drive Atmanirbhar Bharat and pave the way for Viksit Bharat 2047," Kumaraswamy posted on 'X'.

"My best wishes to all participants and stakeholders. Karnataka, a hub of innovation and enterprise, will continue to play a crucial role in India's economic and industrial growth. This summit will further strengthen its position as a key driver of national progress," he added.

Kumaraswamy, who is a Member of Parliament from Karnataka, is also a former Chief Minister.

Also Read - Bomb threat email sparks security alert at Bengaluru Airport amid Aero India 2025

The three-day Global Investors Meet, aimed at highlighting the state’s strategic advantages in fostering innovation, industrial development, and global partnerships, will officially kick off on February 12, following Tuesday’s grand inaugural.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event at Palace Grounds on Tuesday in the presence of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will preside over the inaugural session.

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil had earlier said that several Union Ministers are expected to attend the event between February 12 and 14.