Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bomb threat email sparks security alert at Bengaluru Airport amid Aero India 2025

ByHT News Desk
Feb 11, 2025 04:17 PM IST

Email threat warns of drone attacks on flights; authorities intensify security measures at Bengaluru's KIA.

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) received a bomb threat via email on February 8, raising security concerns as the Aero India 2025 event commenced in the city, reported Deccan Herald.

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

Also Read - Hyderabad vs Bengaluru Metro: Viral video sparks debate on retail outlets as revenue alternative amid fare hike

According to the report, the email, sent from the address mahanteshs6699@proton.me, warned of a possible drone strike targeting incoming flights at airports in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kerala. The sender demanded a response to a letter addressed to Basavaraj Bommai, former Karnataka Chief Minister and current Member of Parliament. The message read: "There will be a drone attack on landing flights in Bangalore, Chennai, or Kerala airport if I do not receive a response to my letter from Basavaraj Bommai."

Following the threat, authorities heightened security measures at KIA. The airport police have filed an FIR under sections 125 (endangering safety of others), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 353 (public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation is currently underway to trace the source of the email and assess the credibility of the threat.

With several international delegates, defense companies, and aviation experts in attendance, security has been tightened at Yelahanka Air Force Station, the event’s venue. Surveillance has been enhanced with additional security personnel, drone monitoring, and baggage checks at key entry points. Authorities are on high alert, ensuring that the show proceeds smoothly without disruptions.

Also Read - Bengaluru waiter arrested after 14 years for friend’s murder, tracked down through gas connection: Report

The event features an extensive exhibition highlighting breakthroughs in fighter jets, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and missile defense systems. Indian defense giants Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) are showcasing cutting-edge innovations, including the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas) and the Advanced Light Helicopter (Dhruv). Despite security concerns, the air show remains a key platform for global aerospace collaborations and India’s growing defense industry.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On