Bomb threat email sparks security alert at Bengaluru Airport amid Aero India 2025

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) received a bomb threat via email on February 8, raising security concerns as the Aero India 2025 event commenced in the city, reported Deccan Herald. Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

According to the report, the email, sent from the address mahanteshs6699@proton.me, warned of a possible drone strike targeting incoming flights at airports in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kerala. The sender demanded a response to a letter addressed to Basavaraj Bommai, former Karnataka Chief Minister and current Member of Parliament. The message read: "There will be a drone attack on landing flights in Bangalore, Chennai, or Kerala airport if I do not receive a response to my letter from Basavaraj Bommai."

Following the threat, authorities heightened security measures at KIA. The airport police have filed an FIR under sections 125 (endangering safety of others), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 353 (public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation is currently underway to trace the source of the email and assess the credibility of the threat.

With several international delegates, defense companies, and aviation experts in attendance, security has been tightened at Yelahanka Air Force Station, the event’s venue. Surveillance has been enhanced with additional security personnel, drone monitoring, and baggage checks at key entry points. Authorities are on high alert, ensuring that the show proceeds smoothly without disruptions.

The event features an extensive exhibition highlighting breakthroughs in fighter jets, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and missile defense systems. Indian defense giants Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) are showcasing cutting-edge innovations, including the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas) and the Advanced Light Helicopter (Dhruv). Despite security concerns, the air show remains a key platform for global aerospace collaborations and India’s growing defense industry.