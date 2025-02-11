Hyderabad vs Bengaluru Metro: Viral video sparks debate on retail outlets as revenue alternative amid fare hike

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro is facing heavy criticism after its recent fare hike, with many commuters voicing their frustration over the increased financial burden. Amid the backlash, a video comparing Hyderabad Metro with Namma Metro has gone viral, reigniting the debate on revenue generation strategies for Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Some of the retail outlets in Hyderabad's Ameerpet Metro station. (X/Karthik Reddy)

Kartik Reddy, a commuter from Hyderabad, recently shared a video from Ameerpet Metro Station—one of the largest metro stations in India—showcasing how efficiently retail spaces have been utilized within the station premises. In his video, Reddy highlighted the presence of numerous retail outlets, including fashion stores, food and beverage chains, and even supermarkets catering to daily grocery needs.

“I have no words to describe how well they have used the retail spaces inside the metro station. From branded stores to food outlets, Hyderabad Metro has taken commercial integration to another level. I have never seen such an extensive setup before,” said Reddy in the viral video.

He further pointed out that Ameerpet Metro Station represents everything that Bengaluru aspires to become in terms of commercial viability. “This is a model metro station to study if you want to generate non-fare revenue efficiently,” he added.

Following Reddy’s observations, several social media users joined the discussion, emphasizing that commercial spaces inside metro stations are a common feature in other cities as well. One user commented, “Even Lucknow Metro has retail spaces with bakeries and restaurants. Delhi Metro has been following this model for years. It’s an effective way to increase revenue without burdening commuters.”

Another user echoed similar sentiments, stating, “Hyderabad Metro has multiple well-organized commercial spaces at its stations. In contrast, Bengaluru Metro has only allowed a few vendors to operate, and that too in limited areas outside the ground level. The only notable retail presence inside Bengaluru’s metro stations is Lavista coffee shops.”

Huge pressure on BMRCL to roll back increased prices

The recent fare revision, effective from February 9, has increased metro fares by 40-90%, sparking public outrage. Daily commuters have expressed their discontent, arguing that the metro should remain an affordable and accessible mode of transport. Many have urged BMRCL to explore alternative revenue sources—such as leasing out commercial spaces inside metro stations—rather than transferring the financial burden onto passengers.

This is not the first time BMRCL has faced criticism for its fare structure. In previous instances, commuters and activists have raised concerns about the lack of transparency in pricing and the need for improved services. Experts suggest that adopting revenue models like those in Hyderabad and Delhi could help ease financial strain while enhancing the commuter experience.

As the debate continues, Bengaluru’s metro users hope that BMRCL takes inspiration from successful models across the country and implements a more commuter-friendly approach to revenue generation. Until then, the demand for a rollback on the fare hike continues to gain traction online and offline, putting increasing pressure on metro authorities to act swiftly.