Traffic congestion worsens in north Bengaluru as Aero India 2025 draws huge crowds

Bengaluru's Aero India Show 2025 led to severe traffic congestion across North Bengaluru on Tuesday morning, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded. As numerous delegates made their way to attend the second day of the prestigious aerial event, the city's traffic management struggled to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles, resulting in widespread frustration. Massive traffic chokes north Bengaluru amid Aero India 2025(X/BengaluruPost)

Delegates stuck for hours

Many commuters took to social media to express their disappointment over being stuck for hours. Business delegate Vikram Limsay voiced his frustration on X, stating, "#AeroIndia2025 trying to reach for the last 3 hours as a business delegate .. pathetic traffic jam & traffic management." He also raised concerns about Bengaluru's global reputation, arguing that such recurring traffic chaos could hinder its prospects as a convention hub. Comparing the city to Dubai and Singapore, he lamented the lack of planning and foresight, questioning Bengaluru’s ability to host international events effectively.

Another social media user likened the traffic congestion to the massive crowds at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. "People complaining about traffic jams in Prayagraj should call their friends in Bengaluru and ask about the massive gridlock caused by an air show with just 1/100th of the crowd," the user remarked.

The severe congestion also raised concerns for travelers heading to Kempegowda International Airport. In response, the Bengaluru Traffic Police issued an advisory, urging commuters to avoid Hebbal and Yelahanka and instead use the Hennur Cross-Bagalur route for airport travel.

Meanwhile, a group of fifteen German pilots attending the Aero India Show for the first time encountered Bengaluru’s infamous traffic firsthand. The pilots, who arrived in an A330 passenger aircraft and were staying at a hotel 17 km from the venue, had anticipated a quick and easy commute. However, their private cab got caught in the massive snarl, turning what should have been a short journey into a lengthy ordeal. By the time they reached Yelahanka Air Force Station, the opening ceremony had already concluded, leaving them exasperated by the unexpected delay.