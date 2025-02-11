Menu Explore
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Invest Karnataka-2025 meet

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Feb 11, 2025 05:35 PM IST

The three-day event will witness agreements, a series of seminars, policy announcements and challenges for startups.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Global Investors’ Meet titled Invest Karnataka-2025 here on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his Deputy D K Shivakumar, Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, Union Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Pralhad Joshi and Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh were among those present on the occasion.

Mahindra and Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra, JSW Group chairperson Sajjan Jindal, Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Kirloskar Systems chairperson Geetanjali Kirloskar, Hero Future Energies chairperson Rahul Munjal attended the event.

The three-day global investors' meet aimed at highlighting the southern state's strategic advantages in fostering innovation, industrial development and global partnerships will officially kickstart on February 12, following Tuesday's grand inaugural.

With the theme "Reimagining Growth", Invest Karnataka-2025, expects investment proposals worth 10 lakh crore, with a target of realising at least 70 per cent of these commitments, according to Karnataka Minister M B Patil.

Featuring more than 75 marquee speakers, over 25 technical sessions, more than 10 country sessions, and SME Connect discussions, the the state's flagship Global Investors Meet (GIM) will provide deep insights into global economic trends, emerging technologies, and resilience strategies, officials said.

Nineteen country partners will engage in investment and trade discussions during the summit, Patil has said, adding that 9 dedicated country pavilions will showcase opportunities for bilateral cooperation and investment.

