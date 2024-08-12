‘Happy after good rains’: HD Kumaraswamy joins farmers to plant paddy saplings in Mandya

After completing the 10-day Mysuru Chalo Padayatra on the MUDA scam, JDS leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy participated with farmers in Mandya district to plant paddy saplings and said that farmers are happy to work in the fields because the state has witnessed good rains this year. The paddy saplings were planted in the paddy fields of the farmer Lakshman in Sithapur village of Pandavapura taluk in Mandya district. Union Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy in Mandya district.(PTI)

Speaking to ANI, HD Kumaraswamy said, "This is my family members program. Farmers are my family and joining them for this year's cultivation is the happiest moment for me. I am happily joining our farming committee. We have planted saplings today by joining our farmers. Farmers are really happy about my involvement with them."

"HD Deve Gowda ji is from the farmer community, farming is in his blood. Last year because of the rainfall, our farming community had to suffer a lot. This year the farmers are happy to work in the field because we have seen very good rain this year," he said.

Kumaraswamy also iterated his displeasure for not receiving the Agriculture portfolio in the Union Cabinet.

"I expected that the Agriculture portfolio would be given to me. Our Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has worked as the CM of Madhya Pradesh three times. He also knows the problems of the farmers and he will do a better job. He has given full confidence to the farming community that they will get all kinds of strength. People are now expecting a lot from Shivraj Singh Chouhan," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the primary objective of the Janata Dal (Secular) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is to oust the current government, not just Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He was responding to the ongoing controversy involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is alleged to be involved in the Valmiki Corporation and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Notably, the BJP-JD(S) coalition conducted a week-long protest march, the Mysuru Chalo Padayatra, demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation over his alleged involvement in the MUDA and Valmiki Corporation scams.

In response, the Congress launched the 'Jan Andolan Yatra' earlier this month to counter the BJP's allegations and the padayatra.

A complaint was filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna, accusing Siddaramaiah and nine others of forging documents to claim compensation from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. The complaint alleges that Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy, his brother-in-law Malikarjuna Swamy Devaraj, and others created fake documents to obtain plots worth crores of rupees.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) of levelling allegations against him to weaken the government after their "Operation Kamala" failed.

"BJP and JDS parties are making allegations against me to destabilise the government. Since their failure to destabilise the government through Operation Kamala, they are making such accusations," Siddaramaiah alleged.

The BJP has demanded that the land given to the Karnataka CM's family be returned, accusing Siddaramaiah of usurping lands that belonged to the Dalit community.