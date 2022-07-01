Harsha murder case: NIA searches over a dozen places in Karnataka
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday carried out searches at over a dozen places in Karnataka in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, an official said. The searches were conducted at 13 locations in Shivamogga district at the premises of the accused and suspects in the case, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.
Harsha (28), alias Harsha Hindu, an active member of the Bajrang Dal, was stabbed to death on February 20 due to his involvement in ‘Gau Raksha’ related activities.
The case was initially registered by Doddapete police station of Shivamogga district on February 21 and later re-registered by the NIA on March 23 after the agency took over the investigation.
Ten people have so far been arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the case.
A four-member team of the officials from the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) wing of Delhi Police on Thursday took Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to his residence in Bengaluru and seized a laptop and hard disk from there as part of its investigation into the case lodged against him for a 2018 tweet that led to his arrest, officials familiar with the matter said.
Karnataka reported over 1,000 new Covid-19 infections in a 24-hour-period for the second consecutive day on Thursday with capital Bengaluru also witnessing a surge in the infections. At 1,019 cases, the state had breached the 1,000 mark on Wednesday also. Bengaluru reported 984 new infections while Mysuru reported 15 new infections. Currently, the state capital has a positivity rate of 4.12%. The city administration conducted 18,247 tests on Thursday.
