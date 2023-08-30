Haveri fire accident: CM Siddaramaiah announces 5L compensation for the families of deceased

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah announced ₹5 Lakh compensation for the families of the deceased in a fire accident at firecracker warehouse in Haveri district. On Tuesday, a major fire broke out in the warehouse and a total of three people were charred to death in the fire accident.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

CM Siddaramaiah said, “The families of those who lost their lives in the fire incident at a firecracker warehouse in Haveri will be given a compensation of ₹five lakh each.”

According to the police, the incident happened at the storage facility on Haveri-Hanagal main road in the district. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The victims were all residents of Haveri district, and their bodies were completely charred in the fire, the police added.

A few workers even survived with the injuries in the fire accident. According to news agency ANI, a 32-year-old welder from Harihar area in Davangere district, who was working in the third floor of the warehouse, jumped to save himself and sustained grievous injuries in the backbone that left him unconscious. He is currently getting treated at a hospital in Haveri district.

The firecrackers stocked in the warehouse were meant for sale during the upcoming festivals of Ganesha Chaturthi, Dasara and Deepavali, police said. A case has been registered and the police are investigating.

