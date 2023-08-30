Karnataka: Fire in Haveri firecracker warehouse claims three lives

In a tragic event, as many as three people lost their lives in Karnataka after a fire broke out at a firecracker warehouse in Haveri district on Tuesday. Police officials said the three deceased were completely charred to death inside the warehouse, news agencies reported. Firefighters douse a fire that broke out at a firecracker shop, in Aladakatti village of Haveri on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

ALSO READ | Woman garbage collector tries to set MC truck, self ablaze in Panchkula

The incident occurred in Aladakatti village on Haveri-Hanagal main road in the district. The identities of the deceased are yet to be revealed, however, police officials stated that they were all natives of Haveri. The firecrackers were meant to be sold during the ongoing festive season, especially on the upcoming occasions of Ganesha Chathurthi, Dasara and mainly, Deepavali.

It is not clear what started the fire. A 32-year-old man who was in the warehouse along with the three deceased managed to escape the fire after jumping off the third floor. He sustained serious injuries from the fall, which knocked him unconscious. He is a native of Harihara in Davanagere district and is currently being treated at a hospital, reports added.

ALSO READ | Seven killed, several injured in explosion at illegal Bengal firecracker factory

News agency ANI quoted the superintendent of police from Haveri, Dr Shivakumar as saying, “Three bodies have been found at the site of the fire incident.”

Rescue personnel reached the incident site shortly after receiving information and put out the fire. More details are awaited as further investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON