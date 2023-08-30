News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: Fire in Haveri firecracker warehouse claims three lives

Karnataka: Fire in Haveri firecracker warehouse claims three lives

ByYamini C S
Aug 30, 2023 10:09 AM IST

Three people have died in a fire at a firecracker warehouse in Karnataka's Haveri district.

In a tragic event, as many as three people lost their lives in Karnataka after a fire broke out at a firecracker warehouse in Haveri district on Tuesday. Police officials said the three deceased were completely charred to death inside the warehouse, news agencies reported.

Firefighters douse a fire that broke out at a firecracker shop, in Aladakatti village of Haveri on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Firefighters douse a fire that broke out at a firecracker shop, in Aladakatti village of Haveri on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

The incident occurred in Aladakatti village on Haveri-Hanagal main road in the district. The identities of the deceased are yet to be revealed, however, police officials stated that they were all natives of Haveri. The firecrackers were meant to be sold during the ongoing festive season, especially on the upcoming occasions of Ganesha Chathurthi, Dasara and mainly, Deepavali.

It is not clear what started the fire. A 32-year-old man who was in the warehouse along with the three deceased managed to escape the fire after jumping off the third floor. He sustained serious injuries from the fall, which knocked him unconscious. He is a native of Harihara in Davanagere district and is currently being treated at a hospital, reports added.

News agency ANI quoted the superintendent of police from Haveri, Dr Shivakumar as saying, “Three bodies have been found at the site of the fire incident.”

Rescue personnel reached the incident site shortly after receiving information and put out the fire. More details are awaited as further investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
