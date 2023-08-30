News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman garbage collector tries to set MC truck, self ablaze in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 30, 2023 02:28 AM IST

To stop a Panchkula MC garbage truck from entering a street in Sector 27, a private garbage collector tried to set the vehicle and herself on fire

In a bid to stop a Panchkula MC garbage truck from entering a street in Sector 27, a private garbage collector tried to set the vehicle and herself on fire on Monday.

A woman tried to set herself and the MC truck on fire in Panchkula. (HT PHOTO)
But the MC staff managed to restrain the woman as soon as she poured diesel on the truck and herself.

Mannu of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, told the police that he worked as a driver with the contractor allotted the project for collecting door-to-door garbage in Panchkula.

He and his colleague Ankit were on duty around 3.30 pm on Monday. While they were in Sector 27, a private garbage collector climbed up the truck, and poured diesel on the vehicle and herself, warning them not to enter the area. Mannu alleged that the woman had been troubling them for many days.

She was booked under Section 435 (mischief by fire) and 511 (attempting to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.

