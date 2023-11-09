HC grants conditional bail to Muruga mutt’s chief pontiff in Pocso case

The Karnataka high court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to the former chief pontiff of Chitradurga Muruga Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a minor girl.

Muruga mutt’s chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru gets conditional bail in Pocso case. (HT Archive)

The high court granted the bail with certain conditions, including that the seer cannot enter Chitradurga district.

The bench of Justice Srinivas Harish Kumar passed the order after hearing the bail plea filed by the Seer against a surety bond of ₹2 lakh.

As per the order, the chief pontiff cannot be released from jail, though he was granted bail, as two rape cases have been registered against him and the investigation into the matter is still underway. Also, a bail application in another case is pending before the court.

The chief pontiff was arrested by the Karnataka Police on September 1 last year, for the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

During the hearing, Sharan’s advocate, CV Nagesh had cited the results of a medical examination that “proved the petitioner’s innocence”, adding that bail should be granted. The state government prosecutor had opposed bail to the seer, arguing that during the probe, it was found evident that the accused was involved in exploiting minors sexually.

On August 26, 2022, two minors filed a complaint against the seer at Nazarbad Police Station in Mysuru accusing Sharan of sexually assaulting then. “He is accused of raping two girls – aged 15 and 16 – between 2019 and 2022 and was booked for rape under the Pocso Act...,” people aware of the matter said.

Another case was booked against Sharan on October 19, 2022, for sexually assaulting minors living in the hostel run by the mutt’s ashram.

