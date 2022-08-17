HC says it suspects private interests in PILs on B’luru civic body election
A single-judge Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday said there are strong hints of private interests in a bunch of public interest litigations (PILs) that came up for hearing regarding the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections.
The court said it cannot stop the process of elections to the BBMP, and if there were any problems in the wards delimitation, they could be rectified by the time of the next elections.
The petitioners sought an interim order that the high court rejected.
The number of wards in the civic body has been increased from the existing 198 to 243. The government has also issued the ward reservation list on August 4.
The petitions filed by several former BBMP corporators and others came up for hearing before Justice Hemant Chandangoudar.The judge quipped that there are hints of private interests rather than public interest in the PILs. The petitions sought for redoing the delimitation of certain wards.
The PILs had challenged the delimitation, claiming they were done unscientifically and without regard for proper boundaries.
The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday filed objections to more than half a dozen PILs filed on the issue. The petitions were previously heard on August 10.
The EC, in its statement of objections, called for the petitions to be dismissed as they were “a blatantly illegal and untenable attempt to delay the elections to the BBMP though the term of the elected councilors expired on September 10, 2020.” Any direction to re-do the delimitation exercise would be against the Supreme Court directives, it has said.
The Supreme Court had directed the EC to conduct the elections through its orders in May and July of this year in a special leave petition (SLP) filed by the State government.
“The exercise of the preparation of the electoral roll for all the 243 wards of BBMP has already commenced and is continuing on a warfooting due to the tight time schedule fixed by the SEC and because of the urgency with which the elections to the BBMP has to be conducted in view of the observations made by the Supreme Court,” the objections state.
The State Election Commission (SEC) has also specifically objected to any interim order on the PILs. “The Supreme Court has laid down the law that if elections are imminent, though the Courts can entertain writ petitions challenging notifications, no interim order of stay ought to be given which has the effect of indefinite postponement of the elections and all controversial matters and all disputes should be postponed till after the elections are over.” The High Court adjourned the hearing of the matter to Wednesday.
Study shows significant drop in Covid antibodies in 80 Malegaon patients
According to a study, conducted by Maharashtra University of Health science there are 80 cases where a significant drop in antibodies was seen among patients in Malegaon. The first phase of the study, titled, 'A Prospective Cohort Study to Determine Seroprevalence for Covid 19 (lgG) Antibodies and their Follow Up Among Adult Population Of Malegaon in Maharashtra,' was published in the Asian Journal of Medical Sciences on July 22 this year.
Existing, ex-partners looking to fill up space in SP alliance
LUCKNOW After the Samajwadi Party sent shock waves in political circles recently by breaking up with OP Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L), it appears that an existing and two exited alliance partners of the SP are looking at an opportunity to consolidate/restart their relationship in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Life term to murder accused duo 32 years after incident
Lucknow: The district and sessions judge of Pratapgarh on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to two murder accused brothers after 32 years of the incident. Pratapgarh district, district and sessions judge, Sanjay Shankar Pandey, awarded life imprisonment to pronounced the sentence for Ram Bahadur Singh, who is a lawyer by profession, and Siddharth Singh. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 45000 each on both the convicts.
Prayagraj: Trader assaulted, robbed of ₹4.70 lakh cash
Unidentified miscreants looted cash Rs 4.70 lakh after injuring owner of an agency under Manda police station of trans-Yamuna area of the district here late Sunday night. An FIR has been lodged in this connection and further investigations were being carried out, police said. According to reports, a resident of Tikri village, Phulchandra Jaiswal runs an agency of Hindustan Lever. He had kept cash Rs 4.70 lakh in a bag with him.
Climate change could impact Maharashtra’s renewable energy potential: IITM study
A latest study by researchers at Pune's Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology has posed a question about Maharashtra's push for renewable energy claiming that climate change is set to impact solar and wind energy potential over the next five decades. As of 30th June 2022, renewable energy contributes 24.36% percentage to Maharashtra's power mix. The state also accounts for 15% of the country's wind energy potential.
