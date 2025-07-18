Heavy rains lash Karnataka, schools shut in Kodagu, Udupi as IMD issues alerts for southern states

Persistent heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life across parts of Karnataka, prompting district administrations in Kodagu and Udupi to declare holidays for schools and anganwadis. With rains showing no sign of slowing, authorities are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students and residents. A man along with children walks through a waterlogged street during rains, in Karnataka. (File pic)(PTI)

In Kodagu district, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Venkata Raju announced the closure of all schools and colleges due to continuous downpours. The decision follows reports of widespread rainfall in key areas such as Madikeri, Virajpet, and Somwarpet.

Similarly, Udupi district administration has also suspended classes in schools and anganwadis located in rain-affected regions. Rain continues to batter several coastal districts of Karnataka, including Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, raising concerns about potential flooding and infrastructure damage.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall in the region. According to its latest update, isolated heavy to very heavy showers are expected over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka from July 16 to 22. Kerala, Mahe, and Tamil Nadu are also likely to experience similar conditions during this period.

The weather department further warned that Lakshadweep could see heavy rainfall between July 18 and 20, while parts of Rayalaseema and Telangana are likely to receive isolated heavy rain on July 17 and 18.

K Nagaratna, Director of the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, explained the broader monsoon activity in the southern region. She noted that a monsoon trough extending from northwest Rajasthan to southwest Bihar is influencing weather patterns, leading to rain across Telangana. “In the next two to three days, many parts of Telangana are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall,” she told ANI.

Specifically for Hyderabad, Nagaratna said that while only a light drizzle was expected on Wednesday, rainfall intensity would likely increase from Thursday onward.

The IMD has issued yellow alerts for Telangana and other southern states, advising residents to stay cautious, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are also expected to see scattered rainfall over the next week.

