‘Helpless’ over stray dog menace, will Karnataka govt now move SC?
After showing its helplessness in tackling the stray dog menace in Bengaluru Karnataka Government is now planning to approach the Supreme Court.
“The state government is powerless to deal with stray dogs in Bengaluru beyond sterilisation drives and anti-rabies vaccine administration.” Law Minister JC Madhuswamy, told the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday. He was responding to a question from Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanaya, who state that the stray dog "problem" needed to be addressed immediately because many people, particularly students on two-wheelers, had been bitten. He urged the government to consider filing a review petition with the Supreme Court, which Madhuswamy said would be considered.
In response, Madhuswamy stated that a Supreme Court order made it clear that the government could not take any measures other than sterilization and the administration of the anti-rabies vaccine. "Animal welfare organizations have made it impossible for us to touch the dogs because they have filed so many petitions with the Court. It is not possible to euthanize or relocate the dogs," he stated. The government will now explore legal actions and consider moving apex court to find a solution to this decades-old problem that has affected ever Bengalurean.
According to Madhuswamy, transferring dogs and sheltering them in facilities similar to goshalas for cows is difficult. "What if the dogs infiltrate a village and the villagers protest in front of the Vidhana Soudha?" So, what are we to do?" he asked rhetorically.
"Reading the Supreme Court order makes us feel like we should have been dogs," Kumar, Former Law Minister, joked.
“Organisations in charge of carrying out the sterilisation campaign are failing. The government should set aside open spaces outside of the city for the rehabilitation of stray dogs,” Subramanya voiced his opinion. Suresh Kumar, MLA from Rajajinagar, also commented on how difficult it was to obtain anti-rabies vaccine, making it difficult for the common man to receive timely medication.
As per the government data, 1.81 lakh dogs have been sterilised in Bengaluru over the last four years, while 2.53 lakh have received anti-rabies vaccine.
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
