Hindu outfits to start 'I'm Nupur Sharma Supporter' campaign: Ram Sene leader
- Condemning the the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur, Sri Rama Sene leader Pramod Mutalik stated that Hindu society will not tolerate such acts of terror, and demanded capital punishment for those involved in the killing.
He also announced "I'm Kanhaiya Lal", "I'm Nupur Sharma Supporter" campaigns. "...the blood is boiling, the Hindu society is outraged, they have not just killed Kanhaiya Lal but are killing Hindu society and provoking it....this is too much, the central government must intervene as they have threatened PM Modi too, and should ensure that that those behind the incident are hanged," Mutalik demanded. He said the 'Yuva Brigade', 'Hindu Jana Jagruti Samiti', 'Sri Rama Sene' and other Hindu organisations together will launch a large campaign "I'm Kanhaiya Lal", "I'm Nupur Sharma Supporter" from Thursday.
In Rajasthan's Udaipur, two men with a cleaver murdered Lal, a tailor, on Tuesday and posted videos online that said they are avenging an insult to Islam, with the brutal killing drawing widespread condemnations. Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, have been arrested for the murder. In a video clip, Akhtari declared that they had beheaded the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader who was suspended from the party over a controversial remark on Prophet Mohammad. Lal was recently arrested by the local police over some remarks made on social media by him. Several state BJP leaders and ministers condemning the killing called for stricter punishment for the killers. Outspoken senior state BJP leader and MLA K S Eshwarappa demanded for enacting new laws to hand capital punishment to those "involved in anti-national activities."
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra termed the killing barbaric and inhuman, and demanded maximum punishment for the arrested. Holding the Congress government in Rajasthan responsible for the incident, he questioned the silence of so-called intellectuals and asked whether they were affected by paralysis now.
Condemning the incident, state Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said the nation will not bow down to such criminals. Speaking to reporters in Udupi district, he said the Rajasthan government should take strong legal action and send the right message to the attackers. Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel demanded sacking of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan.
Former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy termed the incident as a 'demon act' aimed at suppressing freedom of expression, and demanded the strictest punishment for murderers. Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah said, "I strongly condemn the barbaric act of beheading the innocent man in Udaipur. Nothing can justify such brutality and the perpetrators should be punished."
Application process for PMAY houses on land freed from Atiq begins
The Prayagraj Development Authority has kick started the online application process for allotment of 76 houses being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) on a piece of land that was freed from the clutches of mafioso-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmed, from Thursday. The land measuring 1731 sq m belonging to Atiq Ahmad was freed by the state government from Lukerganj area as part of its action against illegal properties of criminal.
With Sena-BJP back in power, HCMTR, Pune airport and riverfront development projects may see light of day
Sinhagad fort safety inspection to be carried out soon
Taking serious cognisance of heavy boulders falling at Sinhagad Fort, Kalyan Darwaza, killing 27-year-old trekker Hemang Gala; a detailed inspection survey will soon be done of the fort by the Pune district administration. In the June 25 incident, there was a landslide, causing huge rocks and mud to fall down, blocking the entire Kalyan Darwaza pathway.
State govt’s reply on demolition: ‘Nameplate of Javed Mohd was affixed on gate of house’
Sarin.jitendra@gmail.com PRAYAGRAJ The state government on Thursday filed a counter-affidavit (reply) before the Allahabad high court on the petition filed by wife of June 10 Prayagraj violence accused Javed Mohammad, Parveen Fatima, challenging the demolition of her house on June 12. The court granted one week's time to the petitioners (Parveen Fatima and her daughter Sumaiya Fatima) to file a rejoinder affidavit and fixed July 7 as the next date of hearing in the case.
Belapur Fort to be transferred from CIDCO to archaeological department
