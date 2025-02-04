‘Hook-ups and one-night stands are not our culture, brought by migrants': Bengaluru man's video divides internet

The ongoing debate between local Kannadigas and migrants in Bengaluru continues to fuel discussions, with several local content creators criticizing outsiders for not learning Kannada. A recent video by a content creator has intensified the controversy, as he accused migrants of introducing hookup and one-night stand culture to the city, claiming that such behavior is not part of Bengaluru’s traditions. He also warned migrants to learn Kannada and threatened severe consequences if they disrespected local culture. Bengaluru man says that the hook-up culture in the city was brought by the migrants.

Also Read - Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar reiterates offer to JD(S) workers to join Congress

Take a look at the video

In the viral video that stirred controversy on social media, the content creator was heard saying, "This hook-up, one-night stand, situationship cultures are brought by the migrant north Indians to Bengaluru and these were never part of our culture. This culture was brought by some cheap North Indian migrants. The reason why North Indians came to Bengaluru is they did not get job in their state. We Kannadigas have been very welcoming and accepted migrants with our whole hearts. But now the mass migration has caused serious traffic jams in Bengaluru."

He further argued that large-scale migration is threatening Karnataka’s cultural identity. "We are Kannadigas are losing out culture because of migrant population. We only respect those North Indians who respect our language. Bengaluru was not built by any cultureless North Indians. It is built by our own Kannadigas. Stop triggering Kannadigas because we will go it any extent to protect our identity," he added.

Also Read - Karnataka to host first-ever book and cultural festival at Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha

The video quickly gained traction online, triggering a heated debate. While some users supported the content creator’s views, others argued that Bengaluru’s growth and success have been a collective effort of people from diverse backgrounds.

One user questioned the content creator’s stance, saying, "Face the consequences is not a threat to federal system of India?? who gave them this permission? to threat the fellow Indians. Respecting the culture and language should not be forced but rather spread by love."

Another user criticized the video, suggesting that instead of making divisive statements, the creator should focus on showcasing technical skills. "Instead posting this kind of post, show your coding skills and knowledge, and post your projects that you have done, share your GitHub profile. So that we all can see how many projects you have done. Share your Hackerrank profile."

Meanwhile, a third user acknowledged that the argument had some validity, particularly concerning blue-collar jobs. "There is some merit in this argument especially for blue collar jobs. Need to introspect neutrally and assess why many states feel this," the user noted.