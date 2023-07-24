I am aware of their ‘master strategy': Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar about HD Kumaraswamy's Singapore trip

Karnataka deputy CM and state Congress boss DK Shivakumar said that there is a ‘master strategy’ happening in Singapore against the Congress government in Karnataka. Shivakumar made the comments when he was asked about Former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s recent Singapore trip, after he jointly conducted a press meet with BJP’s Basavaraj Bommai last week.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.

Speaking with the reporters, DK Shivakumar said, “I have information about his (HD Kumaraswamy) visit to Singapore. Instead of rounding off a ‘game plan’ here in Bengaluru, they went to Singapore to work on a strategy. We know everything.” On Friday, former chief ministers Basavaraj Bommai and HD kumaraswamy held a joint press conference in Bengaluru and announced that they will work together against the Congress-led government in the state on various issues. On Sunday, HD Kumaraswamy reportedly flew to Singapore for unknown reasons.

However, JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda clarified that they had no plans to form an alliance with the BJP or join NDA. He said that the party will fight independently and there is no question of joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Kumaraswamy had strongly opposed the deployment of IAS officers for the opposition meet in Bengaluru. Even when ten BJP MLAs were suspended from Karnataka assembly, he condemned the act and protested along with BJP leaders outside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.lso

