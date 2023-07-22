JD(S) and BJP to jointly take on Congress government, says Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: A day after JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s statement that there would be no alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy held a joint press conference with BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai at Vidhana Soudha on Friday. Together, they announced their decision to unite against the Congress-led government in the state, joining forces on various issues. JD(S) MLA HD Kumaraswamy along with former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai addresses a joint press conference, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday (ANI)

Kumaraswamy clarified that both the BJP and JD(S) are in Opposition and have decided to collaborate inside and outside the house against the government. “BJP is also in the Opposition and we are also in the Opposition. We have decided to fight against this government together inside and outside the house. This decision has been taken for the welfare of the state,” Kumaraswamy said.

When asked about the JD(S) Legislature Party meeting held on Thursday night, Kumaraswamy said that a 10-member committee will be formed to strengthen the party. “We held detailed discussions on Thursday and Friday. A committee of 10 members will be formed including youth to strengthen the party. We will raise our voices against this government. The Lok Sabha elections are still far away; we will see that later. HD Deve Gowda has also said that he has given his support to the decision taken by me,” the former CM said.

During the joint press conference, Kumaraswamy raised the issue of the NICE road and demanded that toll collection be stopped. “People are asking why they should pay the toll on the NICE road. There were several cases against the company. A cabinet sub-committee was formed in 2016. We demand the government to implement the report,” Kumaraswamy said.

“People are facing difficulties in paying toll on the NICE road. The government must act on the court and the cabinet sub-committee report. The additional acquired land must be returned to farmers. An audit must be conducted and additional toll collected must be taken back by the government,” former Karnataka CM Bommai said.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Thursday night held a meeting of JDS Legislators at a private hotel in Bengaluru. Contrary to any assumptions of an alliance, Deve Gowda clarified that the BJP and JDS have not joined hands. He said that the party will fight independently and there is no question of joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

“On one hand there is NDA and on the other there is UPA. I have suggested which way to go. I know the national politics very well and I have shared my experience with the MLAs. For the welfare of the state, the regional party has to survive. We will keep raising the injustice faced by the people and fight independently. There is no question of joining NDA or UPA,” Deve Gowda said.

Deve Gowda acknowledged Kumaraswamy’s role in raising issues, such as IAS officers’ deployment, but insisted it didn’t mean JD(S) had allied with the BJP. “Kumaraswamy had raised the issue of IAS officers’ deployment through his tweet. The BJP raised it in the Assembly. BJP has more number of MLAs and we have to consider it. When they staged a walkout we also followed it as the issue was the same. That does not mean JDS has joined hands with the BJP,” Deve Gowda said.

Regarding recent incidents in the Assembly, while Kumaraswamy supported the suspended BJP MLAs, former minister and MP Devegowda held both the Congress and BJP MLAs responsible for their unruly behaviour. “Some leaders believe that maintaining equidistance from both national parties is crucial for the survival and relevance of the regional party JDS. The party’s sympathizers have also suggested the same approach,” said a JD(S) legislator who didn’t want to be named.

