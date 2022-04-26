'I will end my life there': Karnataka farmers on elephant menace
The residents of Maduvinahalli village near Nanjangud town in Karnataka Mysuru district threatened to consume poison in front of the Forest Department office if the authorities cannot prevent elephants from entering their agricultural fields.
In a recent tweet by IANS,two elephants were seen surfacingin the village on Tuesday morning creating panic among the villagers,who are fed up with the rise in cases of elephants straying into villages and damaging crops and are worried about their safety.
It was reported that there has been a wall with iron pillars constructed to prevent elephants and wild animals from straying into the village, which has collapsed and the work taken up to reconstruct the wall is incomplete, leaving the residents vulnerable to the attack of elephants and wild animals.
"We escaped the attack by the elephants by a whisker. Since the last three days, the elephants have destroyed banana and coconut trees. I am left with nothing. The forest officers come to the village, get forms filled by us and then disappear. In the end, they will give us compensation of ₹500 or ₹1,000 after we lose our entire crop. If the elephant menace is not stopped, I will go to the Forest department office with a bottle of poison and consume it. I will end my life there," said Sheshappa, an aggrieved farmer told IANS.
As per sources, the farmers of Maduvinahalli have taken loans to grow their crops, and have been facing a double whammy of humiliation from moneylenders and crops being destroyed by jumbos. And is calling upon the Forest Department to take some action to prevent elephants from straying into their agricultural fields.
A similar incident held in the village of Penjalli near Hunsur town in the Mysuru district demanded a permanent solution to the elephant menace.
UP CM orders suspension of ex-director secondary education for laxity
Days after removing him from the post of director, secondary education, following a UP Board class 12 English question paper leak, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday ordered suspension of Vinay Kumar Pandey for dereliction of duty. Disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against him. Pandey was removed as director of secondary education on April 21 and was posted as director, Literacy Alternative Education, Urdu and Oriental Languages.
UP on verge of controlling malaria: CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the state was on the verge of controlling malaria and will soon make a formal announcement of being kala-azar-free. Adityanath said this to Team-9, the team of top officers of the state engaged in Covid control and other management in the state, at a Covid review meeting he held at Shastri Bhawan (government secretariat).
Delhi tourist drowns in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh
A tourist from Delhi drowned while bathing in the Ganga in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Tuesday, police said. The State Disaster Response Force's deep divers found his body stuck in between rocks around 25 feet under water, hours after the incident, Sub-Inspector, Dhalwala, Kavindra Sajwan, who led the search operation, said. He was identified as Ankush Joss, a resident of East Gokulpuri, Delhi. His family has been informed, Sajwan said.
Manipur high court serves notices to BJP minister, MLA over election petitions
The high court of Manipur has served separate notices to power minister Thongam Biswajit Singh and MLA Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh in connection with two different election petitions filed against them. Seram Neken, a Congress candidate from Thongju assembly constituency in the recently concluded 12th assembly elections filed the election petition against minister Th Biswajit while National People's Party candidate Pukhrambam Sumati who contested from Lamshang filed the petition against MLA S Rajen Singh.
BJP leader who heads Rajgarh civic body suspended for demolitions: Rajasthan government
The Rajasthan government has suspended Rajgarh municipal council chairman Satish Duharia and executive officer Banwari Lal Meena over the civic body demolishing multiple structures including two temples in Alwar district's Rajgarh town last week. The demolition triggered a political firestorm after the Bharatiya Janata Party accused the Ashok Gehlot government of using bulldozers on Hindu religious places including a 300-year-old Shiv temple on April 17.
