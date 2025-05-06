'If you want to be a power hitter…': RCB’s Tim David impressed by BBMP’s open-air gyms, compares them to Singapore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s foreign players aren’t just sticking to their hotel gyms when matches bring them to the city—they’re stepping out and making the most of Bengaluru’s public spaces. Australian cricketer Tim David recently praised the open-air gyms installed in BBMP parks, likening them to similar facilities he used in Singapore. Australian batsman Tim David lauds open-gyms at BBMP's public parks. (Representational image of Tim David working out in a public park generated by AI. )

Here is the video

During an episode of the RCB Insider Show hosted by Danish Sait, David shared his admiration for the city’s public fitness infrastructure. “When I was in Singapore, I used public gyms that were really impressive,” he said. “And here in Bengaluru, my trainer introduced me to BBMP parks that have workout equipment for every muscle group. That’s what makes them stand out.”

When asked if Bengaluru’s open gyms were comparable to those in Singapore, David didn’t hesitate. “Absolutely. If you want to be a power hitter, start your day early and hit the weights at BBMP parks,” he said.

The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) highlighted this moment on social media, sharing the clip and thanking the cricketer for shedding light on an often-overlooked aspect of the city’s infrastructure. “RCB batsman Tim David has praised BBMP parks for offering accessible and functional fitness spaces. His words are drawing renewed attention to the open gyms that have quietly become an important part of Bengaluru’s public spaces,” the civic body posted on X.

However, the online praise also sparked a wave of criticism from residents, who pointed out that such infrastructure is largely limited to Bengaluru’s Central Business District (CBD). Many said the situation is vastly different in the city’s outer zones.

“Great PR, but he probably never stepped beyond the CBD,” one user commented. “If he had, he’d have seen potholes, uncollected garbage, and a total lack of basic civic upkeep.”

Another user took a sarcastic dig and said, “He must have mistaken his hotel lawn for a BBMP park. Let him travel 5 km out and witness the real state of development here.”

Some pointed out the sharp contrast in civic amenities between core and peripheral areas. “Please send him to Whitefield, Marathahalli, Mahadevapura, Bellandur, or Sarjapur Road and ask him to find a park,” one user wrote.