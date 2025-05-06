Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'If you want to be a power hitter…': RCB’s Tim David impressed by BBMP’s open-air gyms, compares them to Singapore

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
May 06, 2025 12:37 PM IST

Tim David's comments highlight the city's fitness infrastructure, but also sparked criticism regarding the lack of similar amenities in outer areas of the city.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s foreign players aren’t just sticking to their hotel gyms when matches bring them to the city—they’re stepping out and making the most of Bengaluru’s public spaces. Australian cricketer Tim David recently praised the open-air gyms installed in BBMP parks, likening them to similar facilities he used in Singapore.

Australian batsman Tim David lauds open-gyms at BBMP's public parks. (Representational image of Tim David working out in a public park generated by AI. )
Australian batsman Tim David lauds open-gyms at BBMP's public parks. (Representational image of Tim David working out in a public park generated by AI. )

Also Read - Karnataka CM denies knowledge of 'link' between Fazil compensation and Hindu activist murder

Here is the video

During an episode of the RCB Insider Show hosted by Danish Sait, David shared his admiration for the city’s public fitness infrastructure. “When I was in Singapore, I used public gyms that were really impressive,” he said. “And here in Bengaluru, my trainer introduced me to BBMP parks that have workout equipment for every muscle group. That’s what makes them stand out.”

When asked if Bengaluru’s open gyms were comparable to those in Singapore, David didn’t hesitate. “Absolutely. If you want to be a power hitter, start your day early and hit the weights at BBMP parks,” he said.

The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) highlighted this moment on social media, sharing the clip and thanking the cricketer for shedding light on an often-overlooked aspect of the city’s infrastructure. “RCB batsman Tim David has praised BBMP parks for offering accessible and functional fitness spaces. His words are drawing renewed attention to the open gyms that have quietly become an important part of Bengaluru’s public spaces,” the civic body posted on X.

However, the online praise also sparked a wave of criticism from residents, who pointed out that such infrastructure is largely limited to Bengaluru’s Central Business District (CBD). Many said the situation is vastly different in the city’s outer zones.

“Great PR, but he probably never stepped beyond the CBD,” one user commented. “If he had, he’d have seen potholes, uncollected garbage, and a total lack of basic civic upkeep.”

Another user took a sarcastic dig and said, “He must have mistaken his hotel lawn for a BBMP park. Let him travel 5 km out and witness the real state of development here.”

Some pointed out the sharp contrast in civic amenities between core and peripheral areas. “Please send him to Whitefield, Marathahalli, Mahadevapura, Bellandur, or Sarjapur Road and ask him to find a park,” one user wrote.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / 'If you want to be a power hitter…': RCB’s Tim David impressed by BBMP’s open-air gyms, compares them to Singapore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On