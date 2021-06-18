Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IMD issues red alert for very heavy rainfall in 3 districts in Karnataka, 4 other districts issued orange alert

“Red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall issued in Dakshin Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts for today and tomorrow. Orange alert issued in Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts for the same period,” the IMD Karnataka said.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 04:36 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued red alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall in three districts in Karnataka for Friday and Saturday. The weather body has also issued an orange alert for three other districts for the same period, in its weather bulletin earlier in the day.

“Red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall issued in Dakshin Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts for today and tomorrow. Orange alert issued in Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts for the same period,” news agency ANI on Friday quoted IMD Karnataka as saying.

Between 1pm on June 18 and 8.30am on June 19, a red alert was issued for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts. For the same time period, four districts namely Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga, have been issued an orange alert, according to the IMD’s bulletin. Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts were also issued an orange alert for the 24 hours beginning from 8.30am on June 18.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea for two days on Friday and Saturday because of strong winds reaching between 40kmph and 50kmph speed, the IMD further said.

The IMD also said that rain is very likely for the capital city of Bengaluru and its surroundings in the next 48 hours. However, it also said that a generally cloudy sky could be observed in the city and its neighbourhood.

“Southwest monsoon was vigorous over north interior Karnataka and active over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka,” the IMD’s latest update at 1pm on the day said. It also forecasted that “heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely to occur at isolated places over all the districts” on Saturday (June 19).

