In a first, Bengaluru Police say assets of drug peddler worth ₹50L attached
The Bengaluru Police on Saturday said it had attached the properties of a notorious drug dealer under the stringent NDPS Act.
The Central Crime Branch attached various illegal properties worth ₹50 lakh and bank accounts having three lakh rupees belonging to a drug peddler named Mallesha, the Bengaluru Police tweeted in Kannada.
The Bengaluru Police has said that it is the first instance when the properties of drug offenders have been attached in the city.
The Bengaluru Police have been carrying out crackdown against drug offenders in the city in recent days. On Friday, the central crime branch had arrested two people allegedly involved in drug peddling in the Sanjay Nagar Police Station limits. The cops had seized 12 grams of MDMA crystals and 27 grams of manufactured brown sugar and two mobiles phones from the accused.
The crime branch had also arrested a man involved in drug smuggling, and seized ₹80 lakh prohibited drugs like hashish oil and ganja.
On Tuesday, the CCB's narcotics squad had arrested four Kerala-based drug peddlers in Bagaluru police station and had seized 70 grams of MDMA crystals and four iPhone sets worth ₹11 lakhs from them.
In Mangaluru, the city crime branch arrested 12 students for possessing ‘ganja’ and for their involvement in the supply of narcotics substances to the students and public in the city. According to the police, all the students belonged to Kerala. The cops seized 900 grams of ganja worth ₹20,000, smoking pipes, rolling papers, cash worth ₹4,500, 11 mobile phones and an electronic weighing machine from the accused.
-
Amit Shah announces land for additional Haryana assembly building in Chandigarh
Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced land for setting up an additional Haryana assembly building in Chandigarh. Shah was chairing the Northern Zone Council meeting at Jaipur in Rajasthan. Explaining the need for the new additional building for the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that a new delimitation is proposed in 2026, on the basis of which the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections will be held in 2029.
-
12 students arrested for selling ganja in Mangaluru
The city crime branch police on Saturday arrested 12 students for possessing ganja and for their involvement in the supply of the narcotic substance to students and the public in the city. A police team led by CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad and PSI B Rajendra arrested the students from an apartment at Sooterpete in Valencia in the city. Police said all students were residents of Kerala.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
MSInS and GAME sign MoU to promote entrepreneurship in Maharashtra Pune: Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship to promote startup and entrepreneurship in the state. TiE Pune goes global Pune: TiE Pune Nurture mentoring programme for entrepreneurs is now being offered across the globe to all the 62 TiE chapters worldwide.
-
Startup Mantra: Unlock trapped cash through ‘Cashinvoice’
Identifying these gaps in supply chain financing, Cashinvoice, a digital invoice and supply chain finance marketplace designed to unlock trapped cash in the supply chain was launched in 2018 by Arun Poojari and Shrinivas Kasar. The Pune-based supply chain financing platform enables comprehensive payable and receivable management solutions that digitize the way businesses pay and get paid. Servicing cost Cash flow management is a time-consuming activity that is often manual and prone to human errors.
-
20 take road trip from Pune to Hyderabad after flight cancelled last moment
The end moment cancellation of Alliance Air 9I868 Pune-Hyderabad flight at 11pm on Friday led 20 travellers to take the roadway to reach Hyderabad as no alternative flight was scheduled by the airline. The 20 passengers arranged for three private cars to start the journey to Hyderabad. It hasn't provided any official statement on the issue of cancellation so far. A few travellers, who were locals from Pune, returned to their homes.
