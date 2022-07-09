In a first, Bengaluru Police say assets of drug peddler worth 50L attached

The Bengaluru Police on Saturday said it had attached the properties of a notorious drug dealer under the stringent NDPS Act.



The Central Crime Branch attached various illegal properties worth ₹50 lakh and bank accounts having three lakh rupees belonging to a drug peddler named Mallesha, the Bengaluru Police tweeted in Kannada.



The Bengaluru Police has said that it is the first instance when the properties of drug offenders have been attached in the city.



The Bengaluru Police have been carrying out crackdown against drug offenders in the city in recent days. On Friday, the central crime branch had arrested two people allegedly involved in drug peddling in the Sanjay Nagar Police Station limits. The cops had seized 12 grams of MDMA crystals and 27 grams of manufactured brown sugar and two mobiles phones from the accused.

Central Crime Branch has attached various properties including 8 acre land and 5 bank accounts having balance of ₹ 3 lakh pertaining to notorious drug peddler Mallesha. The Competent authority under NDPS act, Chennai has confirmed the said attachment. 1/2 — Joint CP Crime, @BlrCityPolice (@CCBBangalore) July 9, 2022

The crime branch had also arrested a man involved in drug smuggling, and seized ₹80 lakh prohibited drugs like hashish oil and ganja.

On Tuesday, the CCB's narcotics squad had arrested four Kerala-based drug peddlers in Bagaluru police station and had seized 70 grams of MDMA crystals and four iPhone sets worth ₹11 lakhs from them.

In Mangaluru, the city crime branch arrested 12 students for possessing ‘ganja’ and for their involvement in the supply of narcotics substances to the students and public in the city. According to the police, all the students belonged to Kerala. The cops seized 900 grams of ganja worth ₹20,000, smoking pipes, rolling papers, cash worth ₹4,500, 11 mobile phones and an electronic weighing machine from the accused.

HT News Desk