In Bengaluru, stray dog gets struck on middle of Metro track, rescued

A stray dog which was struck on a Metro track of Bengaluru’s Garudacharpalya station on Monday left everyone worried, but it was immediately rescued by an animal rescue team. The electricity on the track was turned off immediately and the engineering team of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) was alerted soon after a Twitter user complained of the dog stuck on the Metro track.

A rescue team called Pawsitive Brigade rushed to the Garudacharpalya metro station to rescue the dog and it was sent for a medical check-up. The team shared the visuals of the dog and tweeted, “Thank you so much @MTF_Mobility @BBMPMahadevpura @cpro3naamametro @ArvindLBJP. Mr. Clement Jayakumar Sir & Murli Sir from BMRCL. Dog has been rescued and we're sending him for a medical checkup. Thank you each & everyone for empathetic & compassionate towards animals”

Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali also lauded the efforts of all the teams involved in the operation and informed that the dog is getting treated in Cartman hospital. He wrote, “My hearty wishes to the dog rescue team that safely rescued the stray dog from Whitefield Metro line immediately after receiving intimation about the dog struck on Garudacharpalya Metro tracks near Brigade Metropolis, BMRCL, BBMP and few volunteers jumped into action. HT power was switched off and an animal husbandry team was sent to action. The dog was finally rescued after constant efforts from the team and is now taken care of at the Cartman hospital.”

