In Karnataka's Bidar, 7 women killed, several hurt in truck-auto collision

As many as seven women were killed in an accident in Karnataka's Bidar, while several others were injured, after a truck collided with an auto rickshaw. The incident occurred in Bidar's Chittaguppa taluk near the Bemalkheda village close to the government school, news agencies reported.

The victims were all labourers, and have been identified by police as Parvathi (40), Prabhavathi (36), Gundamma (60), Yadamma (40), Jaggamma (34) Ishwaramma (55) and Rukmini Bai (60). They were all natives of the Budamanahalli village, and were on their way back home from work.

Hindustan Times could not ascertain the number of those injured, however the drivers of both vehicles are reported to be among them. The injured are all being treated at a hospital in Bidar, and two of them are said to be in critical condition. It is not yet clear how the head-on collision occurred. Police have registered a case at the Bemalkheda police station and further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident, five persons were killed and four others were injured in a road accident that took place near Bangur check-post in Bidar district in August, after a truck rammed into their car. In July, a train had rammed into a truck that got stuck on a railway track in the district. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)