On Independence Day celebrations, Bengaluru police issued a traffic advisory for those who commute around the city's central business district. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will hoist the flag at Parade ground and traffic movements are restricted around MG road and Cubbon park. Independence Day 2024: Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory for commuters. Full details(Photo by Naveed Ahmed on Unsplash)

In an announcement, Bengaluru police said parking will be restricted in and around Parade grounds.

No Parking zones on Independence Day

• Central Street from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar Bus Stand.

• Cubbon Road from C.T.O. Circle to K.R.Road and Cubbon Road Junction. M.G.Road from Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Circle (Both Sides).

Bengaluru police further urged people to use public transport to reach the Parade grounds. “Due to a shortage of parking places in and around the parade ground, and to avoid congestion, the public is requested to take public transport. For any help, Bengaluru city police are always available to you. Dial 112 for any assistance. Bengaluru City Traffic Police requests your fullest cooperation for the successful celebration of Independence Day.”

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has successfully made all arrangements to conduct the Independence Day. CM Siddaramaiah will be felicitating 64 families who have donated organs after hoisting the flag and delivering his speech. All citizens are invited to attend Independence Day celebrations at Parade grounds.