 Independence Day 2024: Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory for commuters. Full details | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Independence Day 2024: Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory for commuters. Full details

ByHT News Desk
Aug 15, 2024 09:28 AM IST

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will hoist the flag at Parade ground and traffic movements are restricted around MG road and Cubbon park.

On Independence Day celebrations, Bengaluru police issued a traffic advisory for those who commute around the city's central business district. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will hoist the flag at Parade ground and traffic movements are restricted around MG road and Cubbon park.

Independence Day 2024: Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory for commuters. Full details(Photo by Naveed Ahmed on Unsplash)
Independence Day 2024: Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory for commuters. Full details(Photo by Naveed Ahmed on Unsplash)

In an announcement, Bengaluru police said parking will be restricted in and around Parade grounds.

Also Read - PM Narendra Modi's first reaction to Kolkata rape-murder: ‘Instill fear of punishment’

No Parking zones on Independence Day

• Central Street from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar Bus Stand.

• Cubbon Road from C.T.O. Circle to K.R.Road and Cubbon Road Junction. M.G.Road from Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Circle (Both Sides).

Bengaluru police further urged people to use public transport to reach the Parade grounds. “Due to a shortage of parking places in and around the parade ground, and to avoid congestion, the public is requested to take public transport. For any help, Bengaluru city police are always available to you. Dial 112 for any assistance. Bengaluru City Traffic Police requests your fullest cooperation for the successful celebration of Independence Day.”

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has successfully made all arrangements to conduct the Independence Day. CM Siddaramaiah will be felicitating 64 families who have donated organs after hoisting the flag and delivering his speech. All citizens are invited to attend Independence Day celebrations at Parade grounds.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Independence Day 2024: Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory for commuters. Full details
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On