India has shown how tech can be used for social welfare: Modi

India has shown how technology can be democratised and used in the fight against poverty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, adding that the country is now a red carpet for global investors.

In a pre-recorded address at the inauguration of Bengaluru Tech Summit’s 25th edition, the Prime Minister appealed to global and domestic investors to explore opportunities in the technology and innovation sector of the country.

“India jumped to the 40th rank on the global innovation index this year. In 2015, we were ranked 81. The number of unicorn startups in India has doubled, we are now the third largest in the world. This is due to India’s talent pool,” he said.

He said that till now, technology was seen as an exclusive domain, reserved only for “the high and mighty”, but India has shown how it can be used for social welfare.

“In India, technology is a force of equality and empowerment. The world’s largest health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, provides a safety net for nearly 200 million families. It means, about 600 million people. This programme is run based on a tech platform,” he said.

He also hailed the role of technology in the country’s system of transferring welfare benefits.

“We are using drones to map lands in rural areas. Then, property cards are given to the people. This reduces land disputes. It also helps the poor access financial services and credit. During Covid-19, many countries were struggling with a problem. They knew people needed help. They knew benefit transfers would help. But they did not have the infrastructure to take the benefits to people. But India showed how technology could be a force for the good. Our Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile trinity gave us the power to directly transfer benefits,” he said.

Speaking about reforms in various industries, the Prime Minister said: “Whether it is FDI [Foreign Direct Investment] reforms, or liberalisation of drone rules; steps in the semi-conductor sector, the production incentive schemes in various sectors, or the rise of ease of doing business; India has many excellent factors coming together... India is no more a place known for red tape. It is known for the red carpet for investors.”

Making an appeal to investors, the PM said: “Your investments and our innovation can do wonders. Your trust and our tech talent can make things happen. I invite you all to work with us as we lead the world in solving its problems.”

Overall, nine Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed at the summit this year, and 20 new products to be introduced.

At least 575 exhibitors and startups from 16 Indian states are participating in the three-day expo. Representatives from more than 15 nations are scheduled to attend the summit, including those from Japan, Finland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, the United States, Lithuania, and Canada.

Speaking at the inauguration event, Karnataka chief minister chief minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that six new “high-tech cities” will be built within six months in Hubbali, Dharwad, Mysuru, Mangaluru as well as two locations in central Karnataka.

He also announced the establishment of a startup park near the Bengaluru airport within six months. “The decision to build startup parks and high-tech cities is after realising the enthusiasm and the scope for developing startup ideas in Bengaluru,” said Bommai.