'Indian... but Kannada speaking': Student who unfurled Karnataka flag in London

Adhish R Wali, a 23-year-old graduate from University of London, made headlines last week after he unfurled the Karnataka flag while receiving his degree at the convocation ceremony. The video that took the internet by storm has been gaining mixed reactions from people as some questioned his intention behind choosing a state flag over the national flag; others lauded the young man for representing his roots at a global platform. After a week of unabated attention, Adish revealed why he decided to unfurl the Karnataka flag at his university in London.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Adhish said, “My grandfather Shivasharanappa Wali was a Kannada activist in Bidar and with the love for his language, he also established a Kannada daily called Uttar Kannada a few decades ago. The habit of taking pride in my roots was inculcated from him and I just wanted to showcase it in the biggest event in my life. That was the only intention to unfurl the Karnataka flag on the stage. My parents, family and friends are proud of what I did and that’s what matters.”

After Adhish shared the video on Twitter, many ministers from Karnataka had posted it on their social media handles and sent their congratulatory messages to the young graduate. “It has nothing to do with politics or politicians. Many people also criticized me for choosing the Karnataka flag over the national flag. I undoubtedly identify myself as an Indian, but a Kannada speaking Indian. It is purely love and respect towards my land and people. But I respect the views of all people and it goes without saying that I am always a proud Indian,” he asserted when questioned about all the criticism he has been receiving on social media.

The other question that has been frequently asked has been 'why he had to choose a university in London when he has such love towards his state'. In his response, Adhish said, “My ten years of schooling was in Bidar, a town in North Karnataka. Later I moved to Bengaluru and studied there for two years. For a global exposure, I decided to study in London but one day I will come back to my state and work there. I left the place for higher studies but that doesn’t mean I do not belong there.”

Adhish finished his MS in management and his parents filmed the viral video where he unfurled the Karnataka flag on the stage. It once again created a debate on having state flags and taking pride in them as a federal nation.

