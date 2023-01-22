Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Indian student in London unfurls Karnataka flag at graduation ceremony. Watch

Indian student in London unfurls Karnataka flag at graduation ceremony. Watch

Updated on Jan 22, 2023 04:55 PM IST

The video of him displaying the state flag on stage is now viral on the internet.

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

An Indian student from City University of London unfurled the Karnataka flag during the convocation while receiving his degree. The video of him displaying the state flag on stage is now viral on the internet.

Adish R Wali, an MS Management graduate from the university shared a video of him getting the degree and wrote, “I graduated with MS in Management from City University of London - Bayes Business School (Cass). A moment of pride as I unfurled our Karnataka state flag during the ceremony in London, UK.”

The video that took the internet by storm has been receiving a warm response from the Twitter users. Many people sent their accolades to Adish on his graduation and lauded him for his love towards the home state.

The Karnataka flag made headlines in recent times for many reasons. In December, a student was assaulted in Belagavi for allegedly raising the Karnataka flag at a college festival. In the video, a group of students were purportedly seen dancing to the DJ music inside the pre-university college and within a few seconds, a student was seen bringing the Karnataka flag and raising it in the crowd. A few students immediately thrashed the student who raised the flag. The video was viral on the internet and many pro-Kannada organisations then demanded a probe into the matter.

