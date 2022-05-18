IndiGo revises Hubbali-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Hubbali flight timings. Details here
Frequent flyers between Bengaluru and Hubbali are in for good news - from June 1. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday announced on Twitter that budget airline IndiGo is revising timings of its flight between Hubbali and Bengaluru to a more convenient time for those commuting on business.
The flight from Bengaluru to Hubbali, which used to depart at 3.10 pm will now be leaving at 5.15 pm, while the return flight from Hubbali to Bengaluru will leave at 9.55 pm instead of the previous 8 pm.
"As per my discussion held with IndiGo, the flight timings between Hubbali and Bangalore have been revised. Now departure of Bengaluru-Hubli flight is at 17.15 instead of 15.10 and Hubli-Bengaluru departure is at 21.55 in place of 20.00 hrs from 01 June," Joshi tweeted.
Twitter users responded happily to the Dharwad MP's tweet, with one person writing: "Thank You sir, will help a lot of flyers to connect."
Hubbali-Dharwad Infra - a local media publication - tweeted: "Much needed change, now you can finish off your work and catch the evening flight to Hubballi from Bengaluru. BLR-HBX flight will now depart at 5.15 pm. Thank you sir, Pralhad Joshi."
