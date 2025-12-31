Intoxicated biker threatens police after breathalyser test, burns his motorcycle in Bengaluru: Report

What began as a routine late-night drunk-driving check on Mysuru Road in Bengaluru spiralled into chaos on Saturday after a heavily intoxicated biker threatened traffic police, refused to cooperate, and shockingly set his own motorcycle ablaze before fleeing the scene. After refusing a breathalyser test and threatening officers, the Bengaluru man fled the police station, only to return and ignite his motorcycle. (Representational Image)

The dramatic incident unfolded around 10:35 pm near Kavika Junction, right outside the Byatarayanapura traffic police station, where officers were conducting a special drive to catch drunk drivers, The Times of India reported. During the check, police stopped a two-wheeler rider who appeared visibly drunk. The man was later identified as Venkatesh, a resident of BTM Layout 1st Stage, believed to be in his late twenties.

According to police, the rider smelled strongly of alcohol and was asked to undergo a breathalyser test. Instead of complying, he allegedly became aggressive and issued chilling threats, telling officers that he would rather die or burn his bike than take the test, according to the report. He was then taken into the police station along with his black Bajaj Discover motorcycle.

Tests later revealed that Venkatesh’s blood alcohol level was an alarming 367 mg per 100 ml, pointing to severe intoxication. When officers attempted to serve him a notice, he reportedly refused to accept it, shouted at the staff, and stormed out of the station.

Moments later, in a shocking turn, he returned to the spot, doused his motorcycle with fuel, and set it on fire before escaping under the cover of night, said the report. The flames also damaged a Yamaha Fascino scooter that had been parked nearby after being seized in an unrelated accident.

Police believe Venkatesh, who was facing his second drunk-driving case, became distressed over the penalty and allegedly threatened suicide instead of paying the fine. Investigators suspected personal troubles may have further aggravated his behaviour.

A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to obstructing public servants and causing damage by fire. Police teams are now searching for the accused man.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.