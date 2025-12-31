Search
Wed, Dec 31, 2025
Bengaluru, other parts of Karnataka, to turn warmer as 2026 approaches, says IMD

ByYamini C S
Published on: Dec 31, 2025 03:02 pm IST

As Bengaluru ushers in the New Year, residents can expect a noticeable shift in weather, with rising temperatures predicted by the IMD.

Bengaluru residents waking up to chilly mornings over the past few days may soon feel a noticeable shift, with temperatures set to rise as the city heads into the New Year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

While chilly mornings might linger, milder nights and partly cloudy skies are on the horizon for Bengaluru, marking a warm start to 2026.
ALSO READ | Bengaluru techie, 23, killed in gas cylinder blast at PG accommodation; 3 injured

Over the last 24 hours, minimum temperatures across South Interior Karnataka (SIK), including Bengaluru, have largely seen no major change, though a slight rise has already been recorded at a few locations.

In Bengaluru specifically, minimum temperatures have been above normal, with the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) area recording appreciably higher night temperatures compared to seasonal averages, IMD data showed.

Currently, Bengaluru’s minimum temperatures are hovering between 13 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius, with early morning mist or fog reported in some pockets.

The IMD forecasted that this trend will gradually give way to warmer nights, with minimum temperatures expected to rise by two to three degrees Celsius over the next five days across South Interior Karnataka, including the city.

ALSO READ | Crowd control, heightened security and more: How Bengaluru is preparing for New Year parties

For New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Bengaluru is likely to see partly cloudy skies, with light rain possible at one or two locations in both urban and rural districts. Despite the chance of drizzle, daytime temperatures are expected to remain stable at around 27 to 28 degrees Celsius, while nights stay close to 18 degrees Celsius, slowly edging upward.

While North Interior Karnataka (NIK) continued to experience cold wave conditions, particularly in districts like Bidar and Vijayapura, Bengaluru is largely spared from extreme cold. In fact, IMD observations indicated that the city’s temperatures are either normal or slightly above normal for this time of year.

ALSO READ | Extended Bengaluru metro timings on New Year's eve. Check last train schedule

Rainfall, however, remains a concern. KSNDMC data showed that Bengaluru Urban, Rural, and South districts are among 25 districts facing a large rainfall deficit for December, contributing to drier conditions despite occasional light showers.

In short, while foggy mornings may linger briefly, Bengaluru can expect milder, warmer conditions as 2026 begins.

AI Summary AI Summary

Bengaluru residents can expect rising temperatures as the New Year approaches, according to the IMD and KSNDMC. Minimum temperatures are currently between 13°C and 18°C but are projected to increase by 2-3°C over the next five days. Despite some cold wave conditions in North Interior Karnataka, Bengaluru is experiencing normal or slightly above-normal temperatures, amid concerns of rainfall deficits.