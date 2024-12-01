Menu Explore
‘Invest Karnataka 2025’ goes global, gets spotlight in UK roadshow

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Dec 01, 2024 04:23 PM IST

As part of the 'Invest Karnataka 2025' roadshow, Patil, who is currently in London, invited leading organisations, emphasising Karnataka's robust infrastructure

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil on Saturday engaged with top global companies in the United Kingdom during a roadshow held to highlight Karnataka’s investment potential across the aerospace and defense, automotive, and education sectors, officials said.

During a meeting with the Rolls Royce Group, the Minister showcased Karnataka’s thriving aerospace and defence ecosystem.
As part of the 'Invest Karnataka 2025' roadshow, Patil, who is currently in London, invited leading organisations, emphasising Karnataka's robust infrastructure, business-friendly environment, and forward-thinking initiatives such as the Knowledge, Wellbeing, and Innovation (KWIN) City project.

During a meeting with the Rolls Royce Group, the Minister showcased Karnataka’s thriving aerospace and defence ecosystem, focusing on composite manufacturing.

A detailed presentation highlighted the state’s ease of doing business and attractive incentives, which received positive feedback from Rolls Royce’s leadership. Discussions focused on Karnataka’s strategic role in the company’s future India investment plans, according to a statement from the Minister’s office.

The statement further noted that "Tesco plans to hire 1,500 employees, expand its operations in Bengaluru, and set up a distribution centre in Hoskote, creating 15,000 jobs."

In the education sector, talks with the Pearson Group, a prominent UK-based education company, focused on potential opportunities for skill development and collaboration, the statement added.

Patil's office stated that Pearson expressed a desire to expand its operations in India by introducing AI-powered learning solutions and enhancing partnerships.

Talks with Magellan Aerospace reaffirmed the company's commitment to Karnataka, the statement said.

The Karnataka government assured complete support for these expansions, reinforcing the state's status as a global aerospace hub, the statement added.

'Invest Karnataka 2025', set to take place in Bengaluru, in February 2025, will offer a prime platform for international companies to explore partnerships, innovations, and long-term growth prospects in the state, the statement said.

