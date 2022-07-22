IPS officers for 2 hours: Two Bengaluru students with illnesses granted wish
- Two boys suffering from serious ailments saw their dreams come true on Thursday as they became IPS officers for a few hours in Bengaluru.
Two class 9 students battling difficult illnesses saw their dream of becoming IPS officers come true on Thursday for a few hours in Bengaluru as they became Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs).
IPS officer CK Baba, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the south east division of Bengaluru, shared pictures of the children in police uniforms and wrote, “A humbling day as I stood in attention to DCPs for the day. Courageous children, who are fighting a difficult disease and we played a small part in making their wish come true, albeit for a few hours only. Happiness unlimited for them and satisfaction for us.”
The Times of India identified the 13-year-olds as Mitilesh S and Mohammed Salman. Mitilesh is a student at the Bommanahalli government school and is battling acute lymphocytic leukaemia, a type of blood and bone marrow cancer that affects white blood cells, while Salman, a native of Kottayam in Kerala, is being treated for thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder that causes your body to have less haemoglobin than normal.
The Times of India report said the arrangement was organised by Make A Wish foundation, which wanted to help the children in getting a feel of their dream job.
In pictures shared by IPS officer CK Baba, the boys can be seen donning police uniforms along with name plates and hats and sitting in the chair in the chamber. The boys were reportedly welcomed into the DCP's office with salutes from all officers and also experienced a day in the life of an IPS officer by going through the day's developments recorded in an office book.
Later, at the adjoining Koramangala police station, the boys were read out a complaint by a woman which they helped resolve, according to reports and also inspected handcuffs and visited lockups before calling it a day.
-
Bengaluru power cuts for coming weekend; See affected areas here
Bengaluru's electricity board, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, has proposed more scheduled power outages in the city for the upcoming weekend, i.e., Friday, Saturday and Sunday - July 22, 23 and 24. These cuts are to carry out department maintenance works, which include charging of underground cables, tree trimming, transformer work and master testing, among others. BESCOM usually carries out these works between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
-
Three held for stealing cables worth ₹9 lakh from Rapid Metro line
Gurugram: Police have arrested three men for allegedly stealing 280 metres of copper cables worth ₹9 lakh from the Rapid Metro Line, said officials on Thursday. A theft case was registered at Metro police station on March 23, said police. “The teams arrested two suspects on July 13 and 16 from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. They were taken in police remand and during questioning they confessed to the crime,” he said.
-
Gurugram: Man cooks up robbery story to gain family’s money
A 29-year-old executive of a private pharmaceutical company has been booked for allegedly stabbing himself at his residence on Wednesday evening and concocting a fake robbery story to siphon off his family's money, said police. Ahuja lives in an apartment on the first floor with his family members. Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said a team from Sector 10A police station was sent to the spot.
-
Fake gold: Police unearth ₹51 lakh from gang’s house
A week after Faridabad police arrested five members of a family who allegedly duped over 200 people of crores of rupees by selling them fake gold coins, police recovered ₹51 lakh from their house and arrested a goldsmith--who used to make brass coins despite knowing that they would be used for duping people--from Agra on Wednesday night. Police said the family often invited relatives and neighbours and threw lavish parties in their house.
-
Fall in paddy acreage likely in Haryana due to uneven rains
A fall in the acreage under paddy is likely in Haryana this year. Thanks to the poor rains during the sowing season. Since Haryana is one of the major contributors of rice to the central pool, the development may trigger alarm bells about the decline of rice output from the state as Haryana had witnessed nearly 50 percent decline in wheat output last rabi season. Officials claimed that final figures are yet to come.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics