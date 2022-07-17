It is a coalition govt in Karnataka, not run by original BJP: D K Shivakumar
Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Sunday said it was a coalition government in the state, and it is not being run by those from the "original BJP".
He also claimed that there were a lot of issues within the ruling party as those who have gone to the BJP from Congress and JD(S) constitute over 60 per cent in the government, and the long-time party loyalists feel that they are being sidelined.
"There is fear (in the BJP), there are a lot of internal problems, that's the reason their national leaders are repeatedly coming and holding discussions. Original BJP is not running this government, it is a coalition government," Shivakumar said in response to a question.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) came from a different party, those who came with CM from Janata Dal are about 34 per cent, those who have gone from Congress are 30 per cent and BJP (original) are about 30 per cent."
"There are a lot of internal issues and there is a lot of anxiety and fear within, as original BJP people feel that the government is being run by outsiders who came during operation lotus," he added.
Resignation of 17 legislators from Congress and JD(S) led to the collapse of the coalition government in 2019, paving the way for the BJP government under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa to come to power. Bommai, who succeeded Yediyurappa, had joined the BJP in 2008 from the Janata Dal.
-
Your Space: Bad roads double commuting time during monsoon
Risky ride With the first downpour, the roads are washed away and potholes increase. Traffic moves at a snail's pace. Pratap Vaikunthe Poor roads a concern Now, most of the offices are open in Hinjewadi. Bad roads are the main reason for the delay in reaching office on time nowadays due to slow-moving traffic. Trushalsinh Pardeshi Bad roads double commuting time I go to office on Medipoint road and I live in Shivajinagar.
-
India’s smallest Jewish community resumes prayers at Kolkata’s 19th C. synagogue
On the afternoon of July 8, ten members of Kolkata's 23-member Jewish community assembled at the Maghen David synagogue on Brabourne Road in the city for a prayer conducted by two rabbis who had flown down from across the seas - Yishai Diek from Israel and Jonathan Goldschmidt from England. With 2,466 members of the community, Maharashtra accounted for the highest population, followed by Manipur (859), Mizoram (805) and Gujarat (134).
-
Karnataka Cong to mark Sonia Gandhi's deposition before ED with large scale stir
It alleged that investigating agencies in this country are being misused to target Congress leadership and opposition party leaders in this country. "The Congress has decided to protest this country wide on July 21, in Bengaluru also a large scale protest will be held and all leaders, legislators and workers have to attend it mandatorily, even if we are arrested. The protest will be from Freedom Park to Raj Bhavan," he said.
-
Bengaluru crime: Police seize banned narcotic substances worth of ₹90 lakh
The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police has arrested three people, including two women, for allegedly being involved in buying and selling illegal narcotic substances. The cops also seized illegal substances worth ₹90 lakh from the accused. In an operation conducted by the CCB on Saturday, the officials found banned substances such as hashish oil, marijuana and two mobile phones from the accused.
-
Karnataka aiming to bring down infant mortality rate to single digit: Bommai
The Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in Karnataka is two percent (around 20 per 1000 live births), and the aim is to bring it down to single digit, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. He also advocated the need for bringing down Maternal Mortality Rate in the state. The Chief Minister was speaking at the 'Conference on Updates in Specialty Pediatrics' organised by the Rainbow Children's Hospital here.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics