News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Janata Dal (Secular) suspends CM Ibrahim over alleged anti-party activities

Janata Dal (Secular) suspends CM Ibrahim over alleged anti-party activities

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Nov 18, 2023 09:46 AM IST

JD(S) adds new chapter with suspension of CM Ibrahim

Janata Dal (Secular) has suspended party leader and former state unit president CM Ibrahim over alleged anti-party activities, as per the party statement on Saturday.

JD(S) chief H.D Deve Gowda with former CM H D Kumaraswamy and former party state president CM Ibrahim. (ANI)
JD(S) chief H.D Deve Gowda with former CM H D Kumaraswamy and former party state president CM Ibrahim. (ANI)

In the statement, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda cited the "contradictory statements" issued by Ibrahim regarding the party's alliance with the BJP in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, "despite being part of the earlier discussions related to it".

"On November 7, Ibrahim claimed to continue as the state unit president even after the executive committee was dissolved. He further urged leaders in favour of the BJP alliance to resign from the party," read the JD-S statement.

The latest JD(S) move adds a new chapter in the ongoing political dynamics within the party, with ramifications that are yet to unfold.

Last month, JD-S supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda announced the expulsion of Ibrahim from the state unit president post and appointed HD Kumaraswamy as the interim president. Kumaraswamy is a two-time Karnataka Chief Minister and son of Deve Gowda. He also served as the leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from 2013 to 2014. Currently, he is an MLA from the Channapatna constituency.

On October 16, contrary to the Janata Dal (S) supremo Gowda's decision to form an alliance with the BJP, Ibrahim, the then President of the JD(S) unit in Karnataka, hinted at a possible split.

"Those who want to come with us can come, those who want to leave can do so. We will see how many MLAs are with which side," Ibrahim told ANI.

The JD(S) in September announced an alliance with the BJP and joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

