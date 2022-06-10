Jilted lover throws acid on woman in Bengaluru, arrested
- This is the third acid attack in the Karnataka capital in about three months and the second one this month. The accused in this case attacked a 32-year-old woman with acid for rejecting his repeated marriage proposals.
A 36-year-old man on Friday threw acid at his co-worker in Bengaluru's Sarakki area for repeatedly rejecting his marriage proposals. He was later arrested.
The accused was identified as Ahmed, who used to work at the same factory with the victim. Both of them produced incense products. Police officers told news agency PTI that the victim suffered some burn injuries in her right eye. She is currently being treated at a private hospital.
The victim is a 32-year-old divorcee with three children, and knew the attacker for the past three years. According to police, Ahmed had been urging the woman from his community to marry him for the past few weeks.
On Friday the man threw acid on her at the Sarakki road junction near JP Nagar.
The incident comes close on the heels of another acid attack on a woman in April, who is still recovering from her 35 per cent burn injuries at a hospital. Her attacker had hurled around a litre of acid on her after she rejected his marriage proposals. The accused was subsequently arrested from Tamil Nadu.
(With Inputs from PTI)
