Jyotiraditya Scindia confident of BJP victory in Karnataka

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that instead of focussing on “exit or entry” polls, one should wait for the people's verdict and exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government in Karnataka. Assembly elections were held in Karnataka on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

The union minister for civil aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia.

“No entry poll or exit poll…see people’s poll and on the basis of public poll, I am confident that BJP will form the government in Karnataka,” Scindia told reporters when asked about the outcome of elections in the southern state.

Scindia arrived here to lay the foundation stone of a Compressed BioGas (CBG) plant being set up by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at Adarsh Gaushala (cow shelter) in the city. With the establishment of this plant, the Union minister said, the gaushala will become atmanirbhar (self-sustainable) and will become an example of modernity.

Scindia also announced giving ₹2 crore from his MP Local Area Development fund for the cow shelter. Union minister for agriculture, Narendra Singh Tomar, took part in the programme virtually.

IOCL will give a subsidy of ₹31 crore for the plant and the vehicles of the local body will run with the "Bio CNG" to be generated from this plant, he said. The gaushala will earn ₹7 crore annually from the production of the green fuel, said the minister.

The Centre is working on the concept of waste-to-wealth and this plant in Gwalior is an example of it, he said. The state-run oil marketing company is establishing the plant, spread over 2 hectares, with an estimated cost of ₹36 crore.

The plant will generate two to three tonnes of biogas a day from over 100 tonnes of cow dung. It will also produce 20 tonnes of bio-fertilizer, said officials.

