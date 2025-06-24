Is language row the reason for MNCs' exit from Bengaluru? Social media debates

A social media post on the ongoing Kannada language row in Bengaluru and the resultant divide between locals and migrants sparked a fresh discussion on Monday. A social media user shared a picture of a sign that read, “Please communicate in Kannada,” saying it is the reason why companies were exiting Bengaluru.(X)

"When my children ask me in the future, "Why did IT and Electronics MNCs move out of Bengaluru?", I will show them this," a social media user posted on X, sharing a picture of a sign that read, “Please communicate in Kannada.”

It amassed more than 23,000 views and over 600 likes at the time this article was being written. It also garnered several replies, with most users agreeing with the sentiment.

“No wonder why companies are leaving bangalore and moving to Hyderabad,” a user replied.

“Bhai, the number one reason would be the insane traffic and cost of living. This will be the 2nd,” another wrote.

“Seriously. I live in Hong Kong and everyone here services me in English in my daily life. No such thing like learn Chinese. Same when I visit Dubai, no one expects me to learn Arabic, or Bahasa in Singapore..,” one more response said.

“Will they speak to their foreign clients also in Kannada,” a user shared.

On the other hand, many came to the support of locals, with one writing, “Full support to kannadigas for this, go for that, we Marathis are with you...”.

“Nobody is moving out for language. You will keep hearing global giants opening new offices almost every week. Even if some move out, it will be only because of civic mismanagement and cost of living,” another said.

‘Bengaluru deserves the hate…’: Woman's viral post

In a similar instance, another social media post by a Bengaluru resident has gone viral, igniting conversations around class tensions, attitudes of locals, and the changing social dynamics of the tech hub amidst the language row. “I’m a Kannadiga and I’m done defending Bengaluru. This city deserves the hate it’s getting,” the woman posted on Reddit.