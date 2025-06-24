‘Bengaluru deserves the hate it's getting…’: Woman's viral post on growing divide sparks debate

A social media post by a Bengaluru resident has gone viral, igniting conversations around class tensions, attitudes of locals, and the changing social dynamics of the tech hub amidst its never-ending language row. Several social media users alleged that auto drivers, bus conductors and other locals were increasingly hostile towards non-Kannadigas.

“I’m a Kannadiga and I’m done defending Bengaluru. This city deserves the hate it’s getting,” the woman posted on Reddit.

Originally from a tier-2 city in Karnataka, she shared her experience of being mocked by a BMTC bus conductor after knocking on the door of the bus while on a call. According to the post, the conductor made a snide remark in Kannada: “Stylish agi phone hold maadi door knock maadthidiya?”, meaning “you are stylishly knocking on the door while holding your phone?”

“It felt unnecessarily humiliating,” the woman wrote, adding that this wasn’t an “isolated experience”.

“A lot of them behave like they hate their jobs and are constantly irritated—like they’re waiting for a chance to lash out,” she wrote.

The post struck a nerve, especially among long time residents and professionals who have migrated to Bengaluru from across Karnataka. Many echoed the sentiment that rudeness from auto drivers, bus staff, and metro personnel seems oddly targeted, often escalating when individuals appear more affluent or urbanized.

“There’s this strange mix of entitlement and insecurity. I’m just tired. Bengaluru feels increasingly soulless,” the woman concluded.

“People are increasingly frustrated as essential facilities continue to deteriorate, making the city more unliveable each day. Instead of addressing real issues like poor roads, open sewage, or the slow progress of the metro, attention is often diverted elsewhere. It’s easier to target strangers or migrants than to speak out against genuine problems,” a user replied.

“Totally understand where you're coming from. There's a definite change in the public attitude, especially among people in service roles who interact with crowds all day. It’s like the city’s chaos has hardened everyone,” another responded.