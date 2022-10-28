Karnataka: 18 held for cricket betting in Bengaluru

As many as 18 persons were arrested for alleged cricket betting, said police on Friday.

The arrests were made in Bengaluru.

The police also informed that the officials recovered cash amounting to ₹4,68,200 from the accused. A total of 17 mobile phones were also seized by police.

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier in September, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a 35-year-old man for alleged betting on an India vs Australia T20 match.

Raghavendra was arrested from Deepanjali Nagar, Bengaluru by a team of CCB for allegedly betting on the decider India vs Australia T20 match which was to be played in Hyderabad.

According to police, ₹3.06 lakh in cash and a mobile phone were seized from the accused possession.

