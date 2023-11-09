Karnataka: 7-yr-old injured after leopard attack in Tumakuru

A seven-year-old girl sustained minor injuries after she was attacked by a leopard in Chikkabellavi village of Tumakuru district on Tuesday evening, a forest official familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Chikka Bellavi village of Tumakuru district on Tuesday evening. (HT Archive)

The incident took place when the girl, identified as Lekhana, was playing infront of her house.

“The incident occurred near a forested area, and the leopard may have entered the village in search of dogs,” said Tumakuru deputy conservator of forests (DCF) B Anupama. “The leopard attempted to take the girl into the forest, but was saved by her father and shooed away the big cat back to the forest,” she added.

According to the official, the girl sustained minor injuries during the incident, and was taken to a government district hospital for treatment. She is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and is expected to be discharged within a couple of days.

“If I had not been at home when the incident occurred, my daughter might not have survived,” said the girl’s father, Rakesh, while talking to the reporters. He mentioned that this was the first time a leopard had attacked a resident of the village.

DCF Anupama mentioned that they had information about a leopard wandering in the village for the past week. They have already placed two cages to catch the big cat and will accelerate their efforts to ensure the safety of the people, she added.

Meanwhile, chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of Meena, a 29-year-old labourer, who died due to a wild elephant attack this morning near Hedadalu, Moodigere, in Chikkamagaluru district. He instructed the officials to issue a compensation check of ₹15 lakh immediately.

The chief minister held an emergency meeting with the deputy commissioner, SP, and other senior officials of the forest department in Mudigere. The CM gave instructions to the district administration to take immediate action to send the wild elephants back to the forest.

The CM said that he has directed the task force to take necessary measures, including railway fencing.

