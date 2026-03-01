Bengaluru, The Karnataka government has fully activated the SEOC and all DEOCs which are functioning 24x7 to monitor the situation and extend necessary assistance following airspace closures in several Middle Eastern countries, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Sunday. Karnataka activates emergency centres over Middle East airspace closures

The action has been taken on the direction of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in view of the prevailing situation that has disrupted international flight operations.

"In view of the prevailing situation in certain Middle Eastern countries, several nations have declared NOTAM , resulting in significant disruption to international flight operations," Gowda said in a press note.

He said as per the latest advisory issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, airspace over Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, UAE and Qatar remains closed up to March 2.

Gowda said that due to the disruption in air travel, a large number of passengers from various countries have been stranded in affected Middle Eastern countries, particularly in UAE .

The State Emergency Operations Centre and District Emergency Operations Centres are regularly updating advisories issued by the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassies/Consulates in the affected countries, the minister said, adding that the Karnataka Resident Commissioner has also activated the Karnataka Bhavan team in New Delhi for coordination.

Embassy- and Consulate-wise helpline numbers and advisories have been disseminated to all DEOCs and widely circulated through official social media platforms for public awareness, he said.

The SEOC and the Office of the Karnataka Resident Commissioner, New Delhi, are in close coordination with the Rapid Response Cell of the Ministry of External Affairs, the minister explained.

Requests for assistance received at the SEOC and DEOCs are being compiled and forwarded to the Karnataka Resident Commissioner's Office and the Ministry of External Affairs, he said.

He urged the people from Karnataka in the affected Middle Eastern countries to strictly adhere to the guidelines and advisories issued by the local governments and to contact the respective Indian Embassies/Consulates through helpline numbers and register on the Sarthi Sahayata portal and other official portals of the Embassies/Consulates concerned.

Gowda said he and Siddaramaiah are continuously monitoring the situation and further updates will be issued as necessary.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.