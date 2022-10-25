Karnataka: Bande Mutt seer Basavalinga Swami found dead in Ramnagar

The seer of Sri Kanchugal Bande Mutt, Basavalinga Swami was found dead in a room of the mutt in Ramnagara district, police have informed.

The police officials suspect that the seer had an unnatural death.

"A two-page death note was found in the room of the mutt in Ramnagara district where the pontiff's body was found, yesterday, after an unnatural death," said the Kudur police officials.

According to police sources, a group of people was mentally harassing Basavalinga Swami over an audio conversation with a lady.

"Seer's last rights were performed on Monday evening in the premises of the mutt, many pontiffs of different mutts participated in the final rights," said police officials.

A case has been registered in connection with the matter at the Kudur Police Station and investigations are underway.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

