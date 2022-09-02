Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka's top Lingayat seer sent to 4-day police custody in sexual assault case

Karnataka's top Lingayat seer sent to 4-day police custody in sexual assault case

Updated on Sep 02, 2022 04:50 PM IST

Murugha Mutt's Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru: Police had requested the bench for five days of custody.

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, head of the Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Math.(Handout photo)
ByHT News Desk

Sri Murugha Mutt's Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, an accused in child sexual abuse case was on Friday sent to police custody for four days, till September 5. Police had requested the bench for five days of custody when the top seer was presented before the district sessions court.

Th chief pontiff of the influential Lingayat mutt, was arrested late on Thursday night amid a massive uproar over alleged sexual abuse of two school-going girls.

On Friday morning morning, the Lingayat seer was shifted to a district hospital after he complained of chest pain.

The district sessions court judge, Komala, had said the pontiff would have to come straight from the hospital to the court and a decision on his remand will be taken only after he is presented before the court.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai said his government need not respond to allegations of "delayed" arrest of the seer and that the state police has been given full freedom in handling of the case.

"We don't need to answer any allegations. I have already said that everything will be done according to the law. It's not appropriate to speak now. We have given a free hand to the police and they're doing their job."

