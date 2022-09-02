Karnataka's top Lingayat seer sent to 4-day police custody in sexual assault case
Murugha Mutt's Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru: Police had requested the bench for five days of custody.
Sri Murugha Mutt's Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, an accused in child sexual abuse case was on Friday sent to police custody for four days, till September 5. Police had requested the bench for five days of custody when the top seer was presented before the district sessions court.
Th chief pontiff of the influential Lingayat mutt, was arrested late on Thursday night amid a massive uproar over alleged sexual abuse of two school-going girls.
On Friday morning morning, the Lingayat seer was shifted to a district hospital after he complained of chest pain.
The district sessions court judge, Komala, had said the pontiff would have to come straight from the hospital to the court and a decision on his remand will be taken only after he is presented before the court.
Earlier in the day, Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai said his government need not respond to allegations of "delayed" arrest of the seer and that the state police has been given full freedom in handling of the case.
"We don't need to answer any allegations. I have already said that everything will be done according to the law. It's not appropriate to speak now. We have given a free hand to the police and they're doing their job."
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard N Marak rearrested on charges of hiking food prices
Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard N Marak was re-arrested for his alleged involvement in manipulating the prices of essential commodities in Meghalaya's Tura town, police said on Thursday. The elected member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council from Tura constituency and a senior leader of the BJP was re-arrested, and he was granted five days police custody, West Garo Hills superintendent of police Vivekananda Singh said.
