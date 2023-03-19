Karnataka BJP cancels Silent Sunil's membership from the party. Details

After a row over history-sheeter Silent Sunil’s membership in Karnataka BJP, the state unit has announced that he is expelled from the party. Sunil Kumar, aka Silent Sunil has a history of rowdy sheet and BJP claimed that he joined the party through the membership drive in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet.

In November last year, photographs of Silent Sunil sharing the stage with prominent party members had surfaced on the internet and the opposition party alleged that BJP is known for taking care of criminals in the city. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai immediately intervened and said that such people will not be allowed in the party. He then tweeted, “As already mentioned by our party president, Silent Sunil will not be included in the party for any reason.”

Months later, the official membership card of Silent Sunil went viral on the internet, confirming his membership in the party. The BJP on Saturday announced, “During the membership campaign in Chamarajpet assembly constituency or through miss call: Silent Sunil may have joined BJP. Mr. Manjunath, the Central District President of Bengaluru has made it known through an announcement that the membership of Silent Sunil has been cancelled, as our state president has already clarified that he will not entertain people from similar backgrounds.” Sunil Kumar is often called Silent Sunil by Bengaluru police as he was known for being quiet or giving one-word answers during the police interrogations.

