Karnataka BJP leaders draw flak for sharing stage with history-sheeter

Published on Nov 29, 2022 08:03 AM IST

BJP leaders including Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya and Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan in Karnataka sharing the stage with history-sheeter 'Silent' Sunila, has elicited a sharp criticism, especially from the opposition Congress.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya shared space with history-sheeter 'Silent' Sunila. (Image for representation)(Twitter)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

BJP's Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, Chickpet MLA Uday Garudahar, Bengaluru South BJP president N R Ramesh among others on Sunday were seen at a blood donation camp with Sunila.

The Congress, in a series of tweets, accused the ruling BJP of having links with criminals, and asked Home Minister Araga Jnanendra whether he had prevented police from taking action.

"How can the crime rate in the state come down, when criminals have links with BJP. @JnanendraAraga, does your department not have the ability to catch rowdies or have you prevented the cops yourself? How did the BJP leaders catch the rowdy, whom the crime branch could not?" the Congress asked.

"Courtesy BJP-Now the police are silent in front of the rowdy called Silent Sunil! @JnanendraAraga- Wasn't the police looking for him? Was there no police there when BJP leaders were on stage? Who prevented the police from arresting? Whether rowdies have become more influential than the police?" the opposition party said in another tweet.

Responding to a question in this regard, Home Minister Jnanendra in Shivamogga told reporters that he was unaware of the developments and will react after gathering information.

Clarifying that there is no political pressure on the police, Central Crime Branch (CCB) Joint Commissioner S D Sharanappa said there was no pending warrant against Sunila, nor is the person needed for inquiry in connection with any case, so he was not picked up from the venue after the event.

"Rowdy sheeters like 'Silent' Sunila and associates are continuously under watch. He was called a few months ago and given warning. He was not there when we recently conducted raids on rowdy sheeters. We are aware of him attending an event yesterday, our officials had kept a watch," he said.

Further stating that action is being taken against history-sheeters depending on cases or warrants against them or requirements in connection with any case or inquiry, he said no one is allowed to take law into their hands and disturb public order.

