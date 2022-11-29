Home / Cities / Others / Gangster act slapped on notorious history sheeter, aides in Prayagraj

Gangster act slapped on notorious history sheeter, aides in Prayagraj

others
Published on Nov 29, 2022 12:35 AM IST

Police officials said a resident of Bigahia village under Handia police station of trans-Ganga area, Panda Maharaj has many cases registered against him and his kin. He runs an organised gang of criminals which was involved in earning money through illegal activities.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

In a major action taken against organised crime, the Prayagraj police invoked Gangster Act against notorious history sheeter of Handia police station area Prakash Chandra Tripathi aka Panda Maharaj and his aides.

Prakash and the members of his gang are involved in serious crimes including loot and murder, police said.

Police officials said a resident of Bigahia village under Handia police station of trans-Ganga area, Panda Maharaj has many cases registered against him and his kin. He runs an organised gang of criminals which was involved in earning money through illegal activities.

The other members of his gang on whom Gangster Act has been slapped are Radheyshyam Tripathi, Rakesh Kumar Tripathi, Arun Tripathi, Amit Tripathi and Jeet Narayan Tripathi. The gang members have cases registered against them for murder, loot, riots, assault and issuing threats. The gang has spread terror in the region and no one dares to make complaint to police against them or act as witnesses in the court.

Handia police have submitted the details about the gang at the court in two separate criminal cases against Panda Maharaj and other members of the gang.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out