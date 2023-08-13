BJP Karnataka unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday said the party is demanding a re-investigation into the rape and murder of a pre-university student at Dharmasthala in the district back in 2012. Karnataka BJP demands re-investigation into 2012 PU student rape-cum-murder case

Addressing reporters here, he said the BJP is firm in demanding justice for the family of the victim. The real culprits behind the crime should be brought to justice, he said.

Kateel, who is also the Dakshina Kannada MP, said the BJP will hold a protest march in the district demanding justice to the family on August 27. A party delegation will then meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to put forth the demand for conducting a probe into the case again.

The victim was brutally assaulted and murdered at a deserted place in Dharmasthala in October 2012.

After initial investigation by the local police, the case was taken over by the CID that arrested the main accused and gave a clean chit to four other suspects.

The case was later handed over to the CBI, which upheld the CID investigation. After the trial, the main accused was acquitted by a CBI court in Bengaluru for lack of evidence in June this year.

