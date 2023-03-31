Karnataka: BJP likely to release the first list of candidates on April 6 or 7

Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to reveal the first list of candidates for Karnataka assembly elections on either April 6 or 7. Both Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have already released their first list of candidates and are gearing up to finalise the next list of potential candidates in the remaining constituencies.

Speaking at Karnataka’s Belagavi on Friday, Joshi said, “The party is currently in a process to take opinions of different people before allotting the tickets. Mostly on April 6 or 7, the first list will be out. The state unit is working hard to give tickets to deserving candidates.” The high command has reportedly asked the prominent leaders in the state to collect opinions in all the constituencies ahead of short listing the names. Karnataka BJP’s core committee meeting is also scheduled in a few days and the first list is expected to be finalized in this meeting.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai showed full confidence in retaining the power in the southern state. He earlier said, “The development projects and welfare schemes are our strength, and our leaders see no anti-incumbency across the state. I visited around 120 constituencies in the last three months and people are clearly with the BJP. On May 13, BJP will see a massive victory in Karnataka.”

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced that assembly elections in the state will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13. The last date for filing nominations is April 20 and the last date to withdraw the nomination is April 24